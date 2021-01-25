IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / PM Modi meets artists ahead of R-Day parade, urges them to strengthen India
Several artists and dancers performed for the Prime Minister in colourful attires and vibrant dances ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.(PTI)
Several artists and dancers performed for the Prime Minister in colourful attires and vibrant dances ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.(PTI)
art culture

PM Modi meets artists ahead of R-Day parade, urges them to strengthen India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with artists, who will be performing in the 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26 and lauded the country's socio-cultural heritage.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:26 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with artists, who will be performing in the 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26 and lauded the country's socio-cultural heritage, while urging citizens to do whatever they can for the betterment of the country.

"We did not get the opportunity to sacrifice everything for the country's freedom, but we have definitely been given the opportunity to give our best. Whatever good we can do for the country, we should do to strengthen India," he said.

While addressing the participants of the parade, which included dancers, NCC cadets and several others, PM Modi also said, "When you march along Rajpath with passion and zeal, every countryman is filled with enthusiasm. Your glimpses of the country's rich art, culture, tradition and heritage, every Indian raises their head with pride."

"During the preparations for Republic Day, you must have realized how diverse our country is. Many languages, many dialects and different foods, but India is one. The Republic Day Parade salutes our country's great socio-cultural heritage strength and the Constitution on which the world's biggest democracy functions," he said.

Several artists and dancers performed for the Prime Minister in colourful attires and vibrant dances ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
republic day parade
app
Close
e-paper
The language of hand gestures has worked as a bridge of communication for not only people with hearing and speech disabilities who are taking part in the camp. (Unsplash)
The language of hand gestures has worked as a bridge of communication for not only people with hearing and speech disabilities who are taking part in the camp. (Unsplash)
art culture

How sign language helped connect diverse 'mini India' at R-Day camp amid Covid

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Ladakhi, Assamese are among the Indian languages which can be heard at this year's Republic Day camp here, but there is a particular one being also used by various contingents - sign language, adding a layer of inclusivity to the diversity that the ceremonial event represents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Austrian artist Arik Brauer, known for his surreal paintings and murals, has died at the age of 92.(AP)
Austrian artist Arik Brauer, known for his surreal paintings and murals, has died at the age of 92.(AP)
art culture

Austrian artist Arik Brauer dies at 92

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Austrian artist Arik Brauer, known for his surreal paintings and murals, has died at the age of 92.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the study, published in the journal 'Mental Health, Religion and Culture', spiritualist mediums might be more prone to immersive mental activities and unusual auditory experiences early in life.(Pixabay)
According to the study, published in the journal 'Mental Health, Religion and Culture', spiritualist mediums might be more prone to immersive mental activities and unusual auditory experiences early in life.(Pixabay)
art culture

Here's why some people 'hear the dead'

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:31 PM IST
A study led by Durham University shed some light on why a few people adopt spiritualist beliefs and engage in the practice of "hearing the dead."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several artists and dancers performed for the Prime Minister in colourful attires and vibrant dances ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.(PTI)
Several artists and dancers performed for the Prime Minister in colourful attires and vibrant dances ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.(PTI)
art culture

PM Modi meets artists ahead of R-Day parade, urges them to strengthen India

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with artists, who will be performing in the 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26 and lauded the country's socio-cultural heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Steve McQueen's "Small Axe" to the hit Netflix drama series "Bridgerton", which drew 63 million viewers in its first month and featured a diverse cast set in Regency England, the appetite for Black British stories is palpable.(Unsplash)
From Steve McQueen's "Small Axe" to the hit Netflix drama series "Bridgerton", which drew 63 million viewers in its first month and featured a diverse cast set in Regency England, the appetite for Black British stories is palpable.(Unsplash)
art culture

Black, British, forgotten: UK arts retell lost tales

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:52 AM IST
In the wake of last year's Black Lives Matter movement, stories about Black historical figures have resurfaced, spurring the arts and cultural sector to revitalise their collections in a bid to diversify the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil translation of French novel wins Romain Rolland Book Prize at Kolkata(Twitter/IFInde/TounkaPodcast)
Tamil translation of French novel wins Romain Rolland Book Prize at Kolkata(Twitter/IFInde/TounkaPodcast)
art culture

Tamil translation of French novel wins Romain Rolland Book Prize at Kolkata

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:37 AM IST
After winning the Romain Rolland Book Prize, the publisher and Tamil translator of French novel 'Le mariage de plaisir' will now be invited by the French Institute in India to the Paris Book Fair 2021 (Livre Paris 2021) as the guests of honour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amanda Gorman(File)
Amanda Gorman(File)
art culture

Amanda Gorman showed why schools should teach poetry

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Verse has mostly been erased from the curriculum. After Inauguration Day, it should be easy to see why that’s a mistake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In portrait series 'The Apprentice', Israeli artist paints 120 shades of Trump(Twitter/aletrocino/essie224)
In portrait series 'The Apprentice', Israeli artist paints 120 shades of Trump(Twitter/aletrocino/essie224)
art culture

In portrait series 'The Apprentice', Israeli artist paints 120 shades of Trump

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:16 AM IST
  • From painting 'an icon' to a 'tragic figure', Israeli painter Iddo Markus flaunts oil-colour works on canvas and wood that feature 120 shades of Donald Trump as a part of a portrait series - 'The Apprentice'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Niharika Rajput at work on a paper sculpture of the Indian Roller.
Niharika Rajput at work on a paper sculpture of the Indian Roller.
art culture

These artists craft natural wonders to boost conservation

By Paramita Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Paper, paint, creativity and a passion for the environment make the works of Nirupa Rao, Nibha Sikander and Niharika Rajput stand out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant (centre) and Shubman Gill celebrate moments after India’s victory at the Gabba in Brisbane. India’s win, and the way India won, will also redefine how the world views Tests. (PTI)
Rishabh Pant (centre) and Shubman Gill celebrate moments after India’s victory at the Gabba in Brisbane. India’s win, and the way India won, will also redefine how the world views Tests. (PTI)
art culture

Redrawing the boundaries of the cricketing world: Sporting Life by Rudraneil Sengupta

By Rudraneil Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The victory in Brisbane will change how young players and fans around the world view the game. India has proven that no foe is too formidable, no fight too impossible to win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naidu suggested that the Indian world view of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family) can show the way for the contemporary problems facing humanity.(Unsplash)
Naidu suggested that the Indian world view of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family) can show the way for the contemporary problems facing humanity.(Unsplash)
art culture

Indian philosophy of oneness has special relevance in today's world: Naidu

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The age-old Indian philosophy of "universal oneness" has a special relevance in a world where the social fabric of many countries and communities are being eroded by hatred, violence, bigotry, sectarianism and other divisive tendencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We are committed to doing everything possible to preserve rights &amp; unique culture of the great state of Assam," PM Modi tweeted.(Unsplash)
"We are committed to doing everything possible to preserve rights & unique culture of the great state of Assam," PM Modi tweeted.(Unsplash)
art culture

PM Modi assures commitment to preserve Assam's culture ahead of visit

ANI, New Delhi [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Ahead of his visit to Sivasagar in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the northeastern state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Trans News cover. “Its most special attribute,” says editor Priya Babu, “is that the models for all the photos used with the stories are transgender people.”
A Trans News cover. “Its most special attribute,” says editor Priya Babu, “is that the models for all the photos used with the stories are transgender people.”
art culture

Queer eye: There’s a new trans news magazine in Madurai

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The free fortnightly online magazine offers updates on the news, tips on fashion, health and home decor, lists products made by members of the community, and lists job openings too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, who you might remember from the X-Men films, play two characters is this iconic play. (IMAGE COURTESY Cort Theatre)
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, who you might remember from the X-Men films, play two characters is this iconic play. (IMAGE COURTESY Cort Theatre)
art culture

What are they waiting for? The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:45 PM IST
The play’s the thing. But sometimes, it’s also the thing that makes you wonder about other things. Bonus questions in this puzzle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.(ANI)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.(ANI)
art culture

Odisha CM inaugurates 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP