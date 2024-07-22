Post sale deals on Amazon: Avail up to 85% off on furniture and home decor

While Amazon Prime Day extravaganza might have concluded, the opportunity to refresh your living spaces with incredible deals hasn't faded away. Get ready to transform your house into a haven of style and comfort with Amazon's post-sale bonanza, offering jaw-dropping discounts of up to 85% on a vast array of furniture and home décor items. Post sale deals: Snag awesome discounts on furnitures and home decor.

From modern minimalism to rustic charm, you'll discover a diverse range of furniture and décor pieces from both renowned brands and emerging designers. Explore stylish sofas, cosy patio furniture, functional tables, eye-catching showpieces, and much more.

Don't let this second chance to elevate your home's aesthetic slip away. Discover the hidden gems that will make your house a true reflection of your unique style and personality. Your dream home makeover is still within reach!

The RIZIK STORE Handmade Square Coffee Table Set, available on Amazon, is a stylish and functional addition to any living space. Its artificial marble top offers a sleek and modern look, while the sturdy iron frame with a gold finish adds a touch of elegance. The nesting design allows for versatile use and space-saving storage. However, some users might find the assembly process a bit challenging.

Specifications of RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Square Coffee Table Set:

Material: Artificial marble top, iron frame

Size: L: 20x20x18 inches, M: 18x18x16 inches

Weight Capacity: Up to 100 kg

Colour: White and gold

Features: Nesting design, heat-resistant top

The Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table is a practical and versatile option for those seeking a mobile coffee table with storage. Its open rack design provides convenient access to items, while the wheels allow for easy movement around your living space. The blend of engineered wood and laminate ensures durability. However, some assembly is required, which might be a hassle for some users.

Specifications of Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table:

Material: Engineered wood and laminate

Features: Open rack storage, wheels for easy movement

Assembly: DIY installation required

3. VK Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Four Seater Dining Table

The VK Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set is a classic and durable choice for your dining room. Made from solid sheesham wood, it offers a warm and inviting aesthetic. The set includes four cushioned chairs for comfortable dining experiences. However, it requires basic self-assembly, and the colour of the product might slightly vary from the images online.

Specifications of VK Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set:

Material: Sheesham wood

Size: Table - Length (45 inches), Width (30 inches), Height (30 inches), Chairs - Length (17 inches) Width (17 inches), Height (34 inches)

Includes: Table and 4 cushioned chairs

Assembly: Basic self-assembly required

The MAMTA DECORATION Sheesham Wood Dining Set, found on Amazon, provides a classic and inviting dining experience. Crafted from solid sheesham wood, this set includes a spacious table, three chairs, and a bench, comfortably seating four people. The natural wood finish adds warmth and character to your dining area. However, some assembly is required, and the dimensions should be carefully considered to ensure it fits your space.

Specifications of MAMTA DECORATION Sheesham Wood Dining Set:

Material: Sheesham wood

Seating Capacity: 4 people

Includes: Table, 3 chairs, 1 bench

Assembly: Required

The Corazzin Garden Patio Set, available on Amazon, is a perfect addition for your outdoor space. Made from durable HDPE material and high-quality rattan, this set includes a table with a UV-protected glass top and four comfortable chairs. Its lightweight yet sturdy design makes it easy to move around, and the weather-resistant materials ensure longevity. However, some users might find the chairs a bit small for larger individuals.

Specifications of Corazzin Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set:

Material: HDPE, rattan, UV-protected glass

Includes: 1 table, 4 chairs

Table Dimensions: 24"L x 24"W x 22"H

Chair Dimensions: 23"L x 24"W x 30"H

The Unique360 Wix Outdoor Patio Set, available on Amazon, is a stylish and comfortable option for your balcony or patio. The set includes four chairs and a table with a glass top, all made from high-quality rattan with UV and water-resistant properties. The golden brown colour adds a touch of elegance. However, some users have reported that the chairs might be a bit small for taller individuals.

Specifications of Unique360 Wix Outdoor Patio Set:

Material: Metal frame, rattan weave

Includes: 4 chairs, table with glass top

Colour: Golden brown

Assembly: No assembly required

The Crosscut Furniture Metal Floor Lamp, available on Amazon, is a multi-functional and decorative piece for your living space. Its black powder-coated metal frame ensures durability, and the three wooden shelves offer space for displaying plants or other decorative items. The lamp comes with a premium washable shade and boasts an A++ energy rating. However, some assembly is required, which might be a minor inconvenience for some users.

Specifications of Crosscut Furniture Metal Floor Lamp:

Material: Black powder-coated metal, wooden shelves

Features: 3 shelves, premium washable shade, A++ energy rating

Assembly: Easy assembly required

Warranty: 12 months replacement warranty from Crosscut

The JaipurCrafts Sparkle Square Gramophone Showpiece is a charming and nostalgic decorative item available on Amazon. Handcrafted by skilled artisans, this vintage-style phonograph replica features a fine wooden base and intricate detailing. It makes for a unique and eye-catching addition to your living room, office, or any space that needs a touch of vintage charm. However, its functionality is purely decorative, and it doesn't play music.

Specifications of JaipurCrafts Sparkle Square Gramophone Showpiece:

Material: Wood and brass

Dimensions: 23 cm

Features: Handmade, vintage-style phonograph replica

FAQs Are products from Amazon sales reliable? Amazon's sales often feature products from both well-known brands and lesser-known sellers. While many items offer great value, it's crucial to research the specific product and seller before purchasing to ensure quality and customer satisfaction.

What are the benefits of buying furniture during Amazon sales? Amazon sales, like Prime Day, offer significant discounts on a wide range of furniture, making it a great opportunity to find deals on items you need or want. You can often find both big-ticket items like sofas and beds, as well as smaller decor pieces.

Do I need to assemble the furniture myself? Many furniture items sold on Amazon require assembly. Some products offer optional assembly services for an additional fee, while others come with clear instructions for DIY assembly. Be sure to check the product description for assembly details before purchasing.

Can I return or exchange furniture if I'm not satisfied? Amazon usually offers a return or exchange policy for furniture, but it's important to check the specific terms and conditions for the item you're purchasing. Some items might have different return windows or restrictions.

