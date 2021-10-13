Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Puri-based artist makes Goddess Durga idol with 275 ice-cream sticks
art culture

Puri-based artist makes Goddess Durga idol with 275 ice-cream sticks

"I have built the miniature art of "Durga Maa face". Using a total of 275 ice cream sticks. This time I have also designed a new type of mandala art on the statue. We will celebrate the "Durga Puja" by complying with the COVID-19 guidelines," said artist Biswajeet Nayak.
An artist named Biswajeet Nayak makes Maa Durga's face using a total of 275 ice cream sticks on the occasion of Maha Ashtami, in Puri.(ANI)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 10:20 PM IST
ANI |

On the occasion of Navaratri, a Puri-based miniature artist has made a unique idol of Goddess Durga, using 275 ice cream sticks.

"It took me six days to complete this artwork," artist Biswajeet Nayak told ANI on Tuesday.

"I have built the miniature art of "Durga Maa face". Using a total of 275 ice cream sticks. This time I have also designed a new type of mandala art on the statue. We will celebrate the "Durga Puja" by complying with the COVID-19 guidelines," said Nayak.

According to the guidelines issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in September regarding the observance of Durga Puja amid COVID-19, the size of the idol shall be less than four feet.

The guidelines limited the number of participants to seven people.

BMC mandated that no public congregation would be allowed during the Durga puja and that the Puja would be conducted in indoor-like conditions.

There shall be no immersion procession. The idols would be immersed in artificial ponds created by the local administration for the purpose.

RELATED STORIES

The guidelines further mandated that there shall be no public view or darshan by public/devotees at Puja Pandals or mandap.

Puja organisers will have to obtain permission from the District Magistrate. For the area under the commissioner of police of Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar, the permission will be authorised by the Commissioner of Police. 

Follow more stories at Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
durga puja artist navratri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

#NationalPhilatelyDay: The charm of stamp collection that was, and is

8

Tanishaa Mukerji adds her personal touch to the traditional Bengali saree

Busking takes artistes to newer heights

Amy Winehouse's belongings are up for auction
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP