Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ‘Worth is innate. Look within. Look at yourself in the mirror and say…'

Miss World 1994 pageant, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful faces around the world. She is a renowned actress and won several awards and accolades for her incredible performance. In the L'Oréal Paris campaign, 2025, while speaking about self-worth Aishwarya said, “Worth is innate. Look within. Look at yourself in the mirror and say, I'm worth it. And most importantly, believe it.”

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What does Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s quote mean?

Aishwarya’s quotes highlight the importance of self worth. It emphasised that self-worth is inherent—you are valuable simply because you exist. It doesn't depend on your appearance, career, relationship status, social media likes, or other people's opinions. Instead of constantly seeking validation from others, she encourages people to reflect on their own strengths, values, and character.

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Aishwarya Rai's second look at Cannes is a blush-hued gown with a cinched waist, bejwelled flowers, and a stunning draped silhouette.

{{^usCountry}} This is a call to practice self-acceptance and positive self-talk. Looking in the mirror symbolises confronting yourself honestly and acknowledging your own value. Simply repeating affirmations isn't enough. Genuine confidence comes when you truly internalise that belief and stop letting outside judgments define you. Why is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a call to practice self-acceptance and positive self-talk. Looking in the mirror symbolises confronting yourself honestly and acknowledging your own value. Simply repeating affirmations isn't enough. Genuine confidence comes when you truly internalise that belief and stop letting outside judgments define you. Why is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

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In today’s world of social media, when seeking validation has become one of the most important parts of people’s life, Aishwarya is encouraging people to build self-confidence from within rather than depending on external validation. The quote reminds us that true self-worth isn't earned through beauty, success, or praise—it's something we should recognise and believe in ourselves.

The psychological effects of social media, where constant exposure to curated lives can fuel anxiety, low self-esteem and the need for validation. Aishwarya's message challenges that mindset by urging people to reclaim their sense of worth from the digital world and recognise that it is something they already possess, not something they need to earn.

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Aishwarya Rai, a regular at the Cannes Film Festival for two decades, will return this year too.

Who is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an Indian actor who is primarily known for her work in Bollywood and Tamil movies. Rai won the Miss World 1994 pageant and later established herself as one of the most-popular and influential actors in India. She has received several accolades for her acting, including two Filmfare Awards. In 2009, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri and in 2012, the Government of France awarded her with the Order of Arts and Letters. Married to Abhishek Bachchan, the couple share a daughter, Aradhya Bachchan.

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