Quote of the day by Anthony Bourdain: ‘I'm a big believer in winging it’

June 25 marks the birthday of Anthony Bourdain, the late chef, bestselling author, television host and cultural storyteller who changed the way people thought about food and travel. As the host of Parts Unknown and the author of Kitchen Confidential, Bourdain went far beyond restaurant reviews and destination guides.

June 25 marks the birth anniversary of the late chef Anthony Bourdain.(Pinterest)

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The legendary chef believed that food was a gateway to understanding people, cultures and histories, and his journeys were driven as much by curiosity as by cuisine. Whether he was eating at a Michelin-starred restaurant or sharing a humble meal at a roadside stall, Bourdain approached every experience with an open mind and a willingness to embrace the unfamiliar.

That philosophy came through in a June 2018 interview with Fast Company, where he reflected on travel, creativity and the importance of leaving room for the unexpected. One observation, in particular, continues to resonate with travellers and adventurers alike.

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{{^usCountry}} What Anthony Bourdain said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Anthony Bourdain said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I'm a big believer in winging it. I'm a big believer that you're never going to find perfect city travel experience or the perfect meal without a constant willingness to experience a bad one. Letting the happy accident happen is what a lot of vacation itineraries miss, I think, and I'm always trying to push people to allow those things to happen rather than stick to some rigid itinerary.” What Anthony Bourdain's quote means {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I'm a big believer in winging it. I'm a big believer that you're never going to find perfect city travel experience or the perfect meal without a constant willingness to experience a bad one. Letting the happy accident happen is what a lot of vacation itineraries miss, I think, and I'm always trying to push people to allow those things to happen rather than stick to some rigid itinerary.” What Anthony Bourdain's quote means {{/usCountry}}

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Bourdain's words are about much more than choosing where to eat on holiday. They reflect a philosophy of embracing uncertainty instead of trying to control every outcome. In his view, the pursuit of the “perfect” trip often prevents people from discovering what makes travel truly memorable. A missed train, a tiny neighbourhood café stumbled upon by chance or a conversation with a stranger can become the defining moment of a journey – if you're willing to let it happen.

That outlook shaped not only his travels but his life. Bourdain built his career by venturing into places many tourists overlooked and by telling stories that revealed the humanity behind every meal. He understood that authenticity rarely comes from following a checklist. Sometimes you have to risk disappointment to find something extraordinary.

Why Anthony Bourdain's quote is relevant today

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In an age of algorithm-driven travel, where social media often encourages visitors to follow the same viral itineraries and queue for the same “must-try” restaurants, Bourdain's advice feels more relevant than ever. Many holidays are planned down to the minute, leaving little room for spontaneity or genuine discovery.

His quote is a reminder that some of life's richest experiences cannot be scheduled. Whether you're travelling, pursuing a new career or simply navigating everyday life, growth often comes from stepping into the unknown rather than staying within carefully constructed plans. Not every decision will work out, and not every meal will be unforgettable – but those imperfect experiences make the remarkable ones possible.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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