Vikas Khanna reveals the unexpected secret to his Michelin-starred Dahi Kebabs: It's kunafa!

In the landscape of culinary prestige, Indian-born chef Vikas Khanna is at the top of his game. Vikas has racked up a string of accolades throughout his career: he’s a James Beard award nominee, and while running the kitchen at the high-end Indian restaurant Bungalow in New York, he became among the first Indian chefs in the U.S. to earn a Michelin star. Now, in a recent episode of Eater, he revealed his famous Dahi Kebab recipe with a crispy kunafa twist. Here's how to make it:

Ingredients: For the Dahi Kebab: 2 cups thick yogurt (hung curd) or labneh, 2 tbsps roasted ground gram flour, 2 green chilies finely chopped, ½ tsp finely chopped ginger, ½ tsp finely chopped garlic, 4 dates preferably Medjool, ½ tsp garam masala, 1 tsp cumin powder, salt to taste, fresh coriander leaves finely chopped, 12 ounces kataifi (preferably fresh or thawed if frozen)

For the Purple Cabbage Puree: ½ purple cabbage cored and thinly sliced, ½ cup white wine vinegar, 1 cup water, 4 cloves garlic crushed, 2-inch ginger peeled and coarsely chopped, 6 to 8 peppercorns, 1 star anise, 1 lemon zested and juiced, salt to taste, 2 green chilies split (or to taste), 3 tbsps neutral oil

For the Spicy Mango Gel: 1 cup mango puree, ½ cup sugar (or as required), salt to taste, 1 tsp chili powder, 2 tsp agar agar

Method For the Dahi Kebab: Transfer the hung yoghurt to a mixing bowl. Add gram flour, chillies, ginger, garlic, dates, garam masala, cumin powder, salt, and coriander leaves, and mix well to form a smooth, dough-like mixture. Divide the mixture into six portions.

Place 2 ounces of kataifi on a working surface and spread it into a square. Place the yoghurt mixture and shape the kataifi over it like a roulade, ensuring the yoghurt is evenly covered. Freeze for 15 to 20 minutes until it holds its shape.

Heat oil in a fryer to 350°F. Once hot, carefully fry the rolls until golden brown and crispy. Remove and drain on paper towels.

For the Purple Cabbage Puree: In a medium bowl, combine vinegar, water, garlic, ginger, peppercorns, star anise, lemon zest, salt, and chilli. Heat on medium until fragrant and bring to a boil. Pour this mixture over the cabbage in a clean jar. Let it ferment for 3 to 4 days in a warm place. Blend the fermented cabbage with oil to a smooth paste and season with salt. Refrigerate.

For the Mango Gel: Combine all ingredients in a medium pan, bring to a boil, then remove from heat and let cool.

To Assemble: Spread the purple cabbage puree on a plate. Gently place the dahi kebab on top and finish with a squeeze of mango gel. Serve immediately for a Michelin-star-worthy experience at home.

With Vikas Khanna’s Michelin-star Dahi Kebab recipe, you can meld the best flavours of India with a touch of fine dining right in your home kitchen.