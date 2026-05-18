Quote of the day by Bella Hadid: ‘I can’t wait to be a mom, I think that would make me truly happy’

While the world watches model Bella Hadid dominate the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2026, a poignant reflection from her past is casting her current superstardom in a more personal light. Though she is currently the face of global high fashion, Bella’s candid 2025 interview with British Vogue is worth a lookback, particularly for her heartfelt desire for motherhood and her bond with her niece, Khai. Also read | Bella Hadid serves soft-girl glamour at Cannes in a romantic blush pink open-back ensemble

Bella Hadid's quote on motherhood

As Bella Hadid captivates Cannes 2026, her past reveals a longing for motherhood and family. (File Photo/ Reuters)

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In the interview, Bella Hadid pivoted from her public persona to discuss her internal 'vision' for the future. Her words painted a picture of someone seeking a grounded sense of purpose outside the spotlight. She further distinguished her goals from traditional expectations.

Bella said, "Family is on my mind. I can’t wait to be a mom. I think that I’m somebody for a lot of people, but in the real, intimate way of being the person that somebody can count on consistently, that will change my life for me. And I cannot wait. I never grew up being like, ‘Oh, I have this vision of marriage.’ I have this vision of being a mother. But it’s got to a point where I’m like: ‘You know what? That’s something that’s for me.’ I think that would make me truly happy... Khai is the best thing since sliced bread. I want to be the best auntie to her. My sister is a superhero.”

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{{^usCountry}} The 'auntie' influence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 'auntie' influence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The catalyst for this shift in perspective appears to be Bella's elder sister, Gigi Hadid, and her daughter, Khai. Bella’s admiration for her sister’s journey into motherhood has clearly left a lasting impression. Bella described Khai as 'the best thing', highlighting her commitment to being the 'best auntie'. By calling Gigi a 'superhero', Bella acknowledges the profound strength required for parenting, signalling that her desire for motherhood isn't just a whim, but a deep-seated respect for the role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The catalyst for this shift in perspective appears to be Bella's elder sister, Gigi Hadid, and her daughter, Khai. Bella’s admiration for her sister’s journey into motherhood has clearly left a lasting impression. Bella described Khai as 'the best thing', highlighting her commitment to being the 'best auntie'. By calling Gigi a 'superhero', Bella acknowledges the profound strength required for parenting, signalling that her desire for motherhood isn't just a whim, but a deep-seated respect for the role. {{/usCountry}}

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In an industry often criticised for being superficial, Bella’s transparency about finding happiness through intimate connections resonates deeply. As she continues to make headlines in 2026 for her impeccable style, her old quote serves as a reminder that, behind the supermodel title, is a woman prioritising personal fulfilment and the legacy of her family. For Bella, the ultimate 'walk' might not be on a runway, but toward a future she has envisioned for years.

Who is Bella Hadid?

Bella is a world-renowned US supermodel and one of the most influential figures in contemporary fashion. Born Isabella Khair Hadid, she is the daughter of former Dutch model Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid. Since 2014, Bella has become a fixture on global runways for houses like Chanel, Dior, and Versace. Beyond fashion, Bella is celebrated for her candidness regarding her struggles with Lyme disease and mental health, as well as her vocal advocacy for Palestinian rights.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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