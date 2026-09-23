Bruce Springsteen is a global rock icon who was born on September 23, 1949, in Long Branch, New Jersey. He started gaining fame in the 1970s with the E Street Band and has never had to look back since. Known for songs such as Born to Run, Hungry Heart, and Dancing in the Dark, Springsteen has sold over 150 million records and garnered numerous accolades for his contribution to the music industry.

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The singer, songwriter, and musician has won multiple Grammy awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and a Special Tony Award. In addition to being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he has also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and is considered one of the most influential artists of the time.

Commemorating his 77th birthday, today’s quote is his statement: “The great challenge of adulthood is holding on to your idealism after you lose your innocence.”

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Bruce Springsteen has always been vocal about his political opinions.

What does Bruce Springsteen’s quote mean?

{{^usCountry}} Bruce Springsteen has always been a deeply political figure who has been speaking out for the working class for decades. The quote appears in his 2004 biography The Bruce Springsteen Scrapbook by Hank Bordowitz, where the singer adds that it is imperative to continue "believing in the power of the human spirit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bruce Springsteen has always been a deeply political figure who has been speaking out for the working class for decades. The quote appears in his 2004 biography The Bruce Springsteen Scrapbook by Hank Bordowitz, where the singer adds that it is imperative to continue "believing in the power of the human spirit.” {{/usCountry}}

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Even with age, the singer has continued to stand by his anti-war, pro-working class ideals, and the quote is a reminder that it is not always easy to do so. Losing innocence with age points out that the reality that one faces while growing up in the world is often disillusioning. Plans fail, dreams shatter, and frustration abounds. When that happens, holding on to the ideals of hope, honesty, and empathy becomes difficult. However, they remain important nevertheless.

What is the relevance of Bruce Springsteen’s quote?

The quote by Bruce Springsteen reminds us that the true test of being an idealist comes after one has faced the harsh realities of life. A child is encouraged by their heroes to live by their ideals, but unless the ideals are tested by adverse circumstances as they grow up, their strength remains unknown.

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Doing the right thing is often different from doing what is easy, and in a world filled with conflict and uncertainty, making a conscious decision to do what is right should always be encouraged.