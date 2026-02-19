Quote of the day by Chappell Roan: 'If it’s not bold, if it’s not ruffling feathers, what’s the point?'

There are few individuals who are more suited to speak in favour of going big and going bold than Chappell Roan . Her appearance on the 2026 Grammy red carpet is all it takes to convince us that Chappell is not the one to hold back when it comes to being a bombshell.

To celebrate the diva on her birthday, today’s quote of the day is a statement she made during an interview with The Guardian in 2023. It reads, “If it’s not bold, if it’s not ruffling feathers, what’s the point?”

Her journey to fame from her birthplace in Willard, Missouri, was marked by many ups and downs. That includes being dropped by the label Atlantic Records in 2020. While she considered turning away from it all, Chappell persevered and, in 2025, won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist for her song, Herself.

Chappell Roan is known for being iconic, whether it is for her music or her style. Born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz on February 19, 1998, she took her stage name to honour her late grandfather, Dennis Chappell, and his favourite song, The Strawberry Roan by Marty Robbins.

However, the question, “If it’s not bold, if it’s not ruffling feathers, what’s the point?” has not just been a superficial comment. The singer has stood by the spirit of the words over the following years.

Despite having a religious upbringing, Chappell holds progressive views, and she has been loud about it. She does not hold back from calling out political establishments as well, and declined to perform at the White House under Joe Biden during Pride Month.

She explained her decision while performing at the 2024 Governor’s Ball, saying, “We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.” Dressed in a Statue of Liberty-inspired outfit, she added, “I am in drag of the biggest queen of all. But in case you have forgotten what’s etched into my pretty little toes: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free.’ That means freedom in trans rights. That means freedom in women's rights. And it especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories.”

Chappell is a champion for women’s rights, queer rights, and human rights in general, supports drag artists and queer charities, among other things. Using her platform as a celebrity singer and entertainer to draw attention to serious issues in a manner that simply cannot be ignored is how she lives up to her words.

Relevance of the quote today It is generally agreed upon that modern media is loud in nature, and the popularity of social media has added to the din. Not all information we get is similar in importance, but there is still a lot that deserves our attention.

Similarly, for the healthy functioning of society, it is not enough that the masses are aware of situations. It is also necessary for them to formulate informed opinions, share their views and act on them without fear of suppression. As such, being bold and ruffling feathers are words to live by vibrant democracy.