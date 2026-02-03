Chappell Roan defends her topless gown at the Grammys: ‘I don’t even think this is that outrageous’

Chappell shared a few pictures from the evening on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!”

Singer Chappell Roan turned heads with her bold red carpet look at the 68th Grammy Awards. The singer, who won the award for Best New Artist last year, returned to the ceremony in a sheer custom Mugler gown, which was accented by nipple rings. After many on the internet seemed shocked by her revealing outfit, the singer came on her Instagram account to defend it, saying that it is ‘so awesome and weird.’ (Also read: Chapelle Roan changes into a more modest second dress after shocking fans with her first topless gown )

About the outfit Chappell Roan's garnet-coloured dress is a custom piece by the French luxury fashion house Mugler, designed by Miguel Castro Freitas. She was styled by Genesis Webb. The chiffon ensemble featured no bodice and came with a matching cape, which Chappell wore on the carpet when she wanted to be more covered up. It was inspired by the Spring-Summer 1998 couture collection by Manfred Thierry Mugler.

The singer changed into a much simpler archival Rodarte dress to present Best New Artist at the ceremony. Olivia Dean won the award. Chappell was nominated this year in two categories, for record of the year and best pop solo performance for her hit single The Subway, but went home empty-handed.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar emerged as the night's biggest winner for the second year in a row. He won five awards, including record of the year for Luther. Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for Wildflower, while Bad Bunny made history after he won Album of the Year. It's the first time an all-Spanish-language album won the Recording Academy's top award.