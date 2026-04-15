...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Quote of the day by Emma Watson: ‘Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women…’

Emma Watson describes the concept of feminism right from its roots, breaking it down into its simplest form.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 07:22 am IST
By Adrija Dey
Advertisement

Emma Watson turns 36 on April 15. She became a household name with her lovable, witty portrayal of Hermione in the Harry Potter series, and later went on to star in several critically acclaimed films such as The Perks of Being a Wallpaper and Little Women. She is also a feminist, advocating for women's rights and frequently taking a stand on gender equality. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a quick glimpse at one of her perspectives on feminism, which helps explain the concept at its root while clarifying many common misconceptions people may hold. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Emma Watson: ‘Feeling uncomfortable sometimes is good…’

Emma Watson's birthday is on April 15.

During the press tour of her film Beauty and the Beast, in one of the interviews, she wore light makeup with thick coats of mascara. She was asked by the interviewer how she could be a feminist and still like to put on mascara. To this, the actor responded, “This is a complete misunderstanding of what feminism is,” she said, and then went on to break down what feminism really means, starting from the basics. “Feminism is about equality, and it is about choice. It is about a woman being able to say, ‘I want to wear a dress,’ or ‘I don’t want to wear a dress,’ or ‘I want this kind of future,’ or ‘I don’t want that kind of future.’ It is about the ability to choose. It really boils down to choice. I think there are so many misconceptions and misunderstandings about what that is. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women,” she elaborated.

What does Emma Watson's definition of feminism mean?

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

emma watson feminism harry potter gender equality women's rights
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Quote of the day by Emma Watson: ‘Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.