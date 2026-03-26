Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone teaser: 'Book accurate' take on JK Rowling's work has fans excited but cautious

Fans’ reactions to the show’s teaser have been mixed, ranging from joy over the accuracy and respect for the source material to disdain for some casting choices. One comment noted, “Harry being bullied by Dudley at school when he ends up on the roof. Like this is for the book fans.” Many others also pointed out that the expanded runtime gives makers a greater opportunity to bring things from Rowling’s books to the screen. “They showed A LOT more than I was expecting. The sets look INSANE,” read one comment.

The teaser begins with a young Harry (Dominic McLaughlin) staying with the Dursleys. A montage shows him being bullied by his cousin Dudley and belittled by Aunt Petunia, before the letter that changed his life arrives. Nick Frost enters the scene as Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and whisks Harry away to the school of magic, where he meets not only his teachers and headmaster Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow), but his two friends for life - Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) and Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton).

It is time to return to Hogwarts. HBO unveiled the teaser of the upcoming series based on JK Rowling ’s immensely popular Harry Potter book series. The first season, based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, introduces a new cast as they inhabit the magical wizarding world, along with a whole new look at the beginning of Harry’s journey at Hogwarts.

However, not everyone was entirely happy. One quipped, “It’s like reading the book in a different font.” Another chimed in, “I've never had so many mixed feelings from a trailer before.” A lot of criticism and jibes were aimed at Paapa Essiedu’s casting as Potions master Severus Snape. The show changes the character’s ethnicity to black, and the actor has admitted to receiving racist attacks for his involvement in the show.

One fan summed up the sentiment when they wrote, “Anybody else feel like they just stepped into a surreal alternate reality? Like all the details are there, and it looks good. But my brain isn’t comprehending.”

The show is set to release on HBO Max on Christmas 2026.

All about the Harry Potter reboot series The Harry Potter books were first adapted for the screen in the form of eight films that released between 2001 and 2011. The successful films starred Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role and launched the careers of Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as well.

The new reboot is aimed to be more book-accurate and cover more things from the original book series than the films did. The series, currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK, features a star-studded cast. Notable cast members include Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. The adaptation is being led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod. Executive producers include Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV and David Heyman of Heyday Films.