George Raymond Richard Martin is the creator of one of the most popular fantasy franchises of modern times. His fame reached the stratosphere with the success of HBO’s adaptation of his Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones, but he remains equally infamous among book readers for not completing his original series for years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Quote of the day by Isha Koppikar: ‘When something is meant to happen, it happens. That’s God’s timing…’

As he turns 78 on September 20 this year, fans are slowly losing hope of him ever completing the final two books in the series. Be that as it may, his contribution to creating a cultural phenomenon can never be overstated. Commemorating his birthday, today’s quote is an excerpt from a speech that he delivered at Texas A&M University in 2013.

The quote reads: “I have lived a thousand lives. I have loved a thousand loves. I’ve wandered distant worlds and seen the end of time because I read.”

What is the meaning of George RR Martin’s quote?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While the author did not attend Texas A&M University, he chose the university’s Cushing Memorial Library as his official archive, donating manuscripts, books, and collectables to its holdings. In 2013, the university held a two-day gathering honouring the author, where he delivered an address in front of a packed house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the author did not attend Texas A&M University, he chose the university’s Cushing Memorial Library as his official archive, donating manuscripts, books, and collectables to its holdings. In 2013, the university held a two-day gathering honouring the author, where he delivered an address in front of a packed house. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his speech, speaking of his humble upbringing and his journey to becoming one of the most popular writers in the world, Martin stated, “That’s where I am today and why I’m here today, because of my love of books. I was born in Bayonne, New Jersey. I grew up in the projects. I never went anywhere. But I have lived a thousand lives. I have loved a thousand loves. I’ve wandered distant worlds and seen the end of time because I read.”

His quote highlights the importance of reading and impresses upon us that it is, in fact, a gateway to new worlds that might otherwise be beyond the reach of many people forever.

What is the relevance of George RR Martin’s quote?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As the world is fast approaching a post-literate age, where reading books as a source of information and entertainment is in decline, George RR Martin’s quote reminds us of the significance books continue to hold.

Reading not only gives us information and knowledge but also allows us to visualise them on our own, boosts our imagination, helps us think things through from a different perspective, and creates a space for a more comprehensive use of our faculties. It allows one to truly experience many lives in one's singular life, and is something that needs to be encouraged ever more.