Quote of the day by Imtiaz Ali: ‘If I really want to find a solution and make things better, then I have to be calm…’

A filmmaker whose name has become synonymous with romantic drama in Bollywood, Imtiaz Ali had to struggle a lot at the onset of his career before finding his footing in the industry. He got his start directing television programs before moving on to the big screen.

Imtiaz Ali at an event in Mumbai on April 30, 2026. (PTI)

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He first tasted success with his 2007 film Jab We Met, and went on to direct hit projects like Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Jab Harry Met Sejal. The characters in his films are often known for their indomitable spirits while facing great odds.

It is something that the director himself possesses, as is evident from today’s quote of the day, which is an excerpt from his 2024 interview with The Hindu at the 55th International Film Festival of India. The quote reads: “If I really want to find a solution and make things better, then I have to be calm. So I do feel angry but I don’t become a slave to anger.”

The meaning of Imtiaz Ali’s quote

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{{^usCountry}} Imtiaz Ali’s quote highlights the importance of staying calm and level-headed. People often have ideas of making changes for the better. For a person with a creative mind, such as the director, such ideas are likely to be more frequent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imtiaz Ali’s quote highlights the importance of staying calm and level-headed. People often have ideas of making changes for the better. For a person with a creative mind, such as the director, such ideas are likely to be more frequent. {{/usCountry}}

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Imtiaz Ali at the Doon Book Festival, in Dehradun. (Virender Singh Negi/ANI)

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A lot of things also happen that might not be to a particular person’s liking. The best way to deal with it, as Imtiaz stated, is by not becoming a “slave to anger.”

The aforementioned quote is part of a larger statement that the director shared when asked why he was generally not seen to be angry. In response, he stated, “If there is something that I don’t like either in the news or anywhere else around me, I’ll try to understand how this problem can be solved; and what I can do, in my small or large capacity as a human and a filmmaker, to rid the society of this problem. For that, I have to go into the causes.”

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“However, having a biased point of view and getting emotionally aggravated is not the solution. I have seen that in my life. If I really want to find a solution and make things better, then I have to be calm. So I do feel angry but I don’t become a slave to anger,” he added.

Relevance of Imtiaz Ali’s quote

In a world that is as fractured as our own, where wars and calamities, predominantly man-made, continue to be a thing of the present, it is easy to be frustrated and lose one’s sense of calm.

Every time someone tells us that the world can be much worse, we realise that the world can also be a much better place if we try. But it does not seem we are close to realising it anytime soon. In moments like these, it is not just easy but also understandable to be angry.

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But Imitiaz Ali’s quote reminds us that to get meaningful change, the steps that need to be taken can only be visualised by a calm and clear mind, not one that is clouded by anger. And therein lies the significance of the statement.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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