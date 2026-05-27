Quote of the day by Ravi Shastri: ‘For me, what you see is what you’ll get. I always like to call a spade a spade…'

Ravi Shastri has been a household name in India for more than four decades. For the older generations, he came into the scene as a left-handed spin bowler who turned into an all-rounder, and was a member of the World Cup-winning 1983 Indian National Cricket Team. Ravi Shastri at an event in New Delhi on March 17, 2026. (PTI)

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For the younger generations, he has been the commentator who never holds back, and the former head coach who had a reputation for shooting straight and often. Born Ravishankar Jayadritha Shastri, he celebrates his birthday every year on May 27.

To commemorate the day, today’s quote is from one of his interviews as the head coach of the Indian National Cricket Team, a position he held from 2017 to 2021. The quote reads: “For me, what you see is what you’ll get. I always like to call a spade a spade and people who have played with me know me fully well.”