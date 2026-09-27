Quote of the day by Jenna Ortega: ‘Faith is unique to each person, but it provides a great connection to the world…’

Actor Jenna Ortega is widely considered the ‘Scream Queen’ of Gen Z for dominating the horror genre on both big and small screens. She started as a child actor and gained popularity with appearances in shows like Jane the Virgin and You.

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What put Jenna on the map is playing the role of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, Wednesday. She has climbed the popularity ladder steadily, starring in films like Scream, X, Scream VI, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She is also a philanthropist, associated with multiple charitable organisations, and an author, having published books like It's All Love: Reflections for Your Heart & Soul.

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{{^usCountry}} Jenna celebrates her birthday every year on September 27. Commemorating the day, today’s quote is an excerpt from her aforementioned book, which reads: “Faith is unique to each person, but it provides a great connection to the world and the universe around us.” What is the meaning of Jenna Ortega’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jenna celebrates her birthday every year on September 27. Commemorating the day, today’s quote is an excerpt from her aforementioned book, which reads: “Faith is unique to each person, but it provides a great connection to the world and the universe around us.” What is the meaning of Jenna Ortega’s quote? {{/usCountry}}

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Penguin Random House, the publisher of Jenna Ortega’s book from which today’s quote has been taken, states that it is a collection of deeply personal stories and quotes accompanied by beautiful illustrations that explore Jenna’s struggles with depression, experiences falling in and out of love, the loss of close family members, and growing up Latina in Hollywood.

Jenna Ortega's quote shares her personal explanation of faith.

In the quote itself, the actor highlights the importance of faith in her life and how it helps her connect to the universe at large. She also went on to share her own definition of faith, which helps one to better understand the greater connection that she refers to.

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The complete quote reads: “Faith is unique to each person, but it provides a great connection to the world and the universe around us. Faith is not necessarily the same as religion, although they're often used interchangeably. If you don't have a strong religious practice or an affiliation with a certain religious sect, you can still be faithful. Faith is also belief, and that belief can be in God, or in the goodness of the universe around you, or maybe even in yourself. It's a foundation to stand on when things get hard.”

What is the relevance of Jenna Ortega’s quote?

Jenna Ortega’s quote separates faith from religious orthodoxy and explains it as a personal belief. It thus acts as an unifier, and not something that people are more likely to get divided upon. By describing faith as the belief in the goodness of the universe, the actor’s words provide not just comfort but hope for a better tomorrow.

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