Quote of the day by Jordan Peele: ‘I think when you just tell people to think, people tend to get resistant, defensive’

An actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer, and filmmaker, Jordan Peele wears many feathers on his cap. After earning widespread recognition with Keegan-Michael Key for their Emmy-winning sketch series Key & Peele, Jordan decided to focus on filmmaking and reshaped the psychological horror with three releases: Get Out, Us, and Nope. Jordan Peele is a master of psychological horror storytelling laced with humour. (Pinterest)

Also Read | Quote of the day by Chappell Roan: 'If it’s not bold, if it’s not ruffling feathers, what’s the point?'

Jordan’s works are known for their social commentary wrapped up in masterful storytelling. He frequently incorporates themes of race and class in his works and has been a champion of representation in Hollywood.

Commemorating his birthday on February 21, 1979, today’s quote of the day is a statement he made during an interview with The Verge back in 2017. The complete quote reads:

“I’m a true believer in story. I think when you just tell people to think, people tend to get resistant and defensive and feel like you’re accusing them of not thinking. But when you tell a story, and you draw them in through allowing them to see through the eyes of a different person, and when you can affect their feelings and emotions — whether it's making them laugh, or making them scared, or making them scream, or making them cheer — then you have them on a starting point, already, to think about why they had those visceral reactions.”