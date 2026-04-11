Quote of the day by Jyotirao Phule: ‘Without education wisdom was lost; without wisdom morals were lost…’

The quote of Jyotirao Phule is taken from the introduction to his book, Shetkaryaca Asud, which translates to The Cultivator's Whipcord. The book was written in Marathi in 1881 and described the plight of the Indian farmer as they were exploited by both the local elites and the colonial authorities.

“Without education wisdom was lost; without wisdom morals were lost; without morals development was lost; without development wealth was lost; without wealth the Shudras were ruined; so much has happened through lack of education.”

Phule is considered to be one of the pioneers whose unending fight for social reform laid the groundwork for future movements for the empowerment of the oppressed classes in India. To commemorate the social justice warrior on his birthday, today’s quote of the day is his famous words:

Along with his wife Savitribai Phule, Jyotirao Phule established the first women-only school in the country in 1848, which became a landmark step in promoting women’s education in the face of widespread public opposition. In 1875, Phule founded the Satyashodhak Samaj, or the Truthseekers Society, which dedicated itself to fighting caste and gender-based social injustices.

Jyotirao Phule, also known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, was a social reformer, thinker, and political activist. Born on April 11, 1827, in Khatgun village in Maharashtra’s Satara district, Phule belonged to the Mali community, which is now listed as an Other Backward Class in Maharashtra. He dedicated his life to promoting education and social equality, and abolish caste based discrimination in pre-independent India.

Phule knew the importance of education. In his quote, he digs to the root of the exploitation of the “Shudras” or the lower castes, highlighting that the loss of personal, social and economic freedom all stems from their lack of freedom to education.

The quote brings to light the domino effect that the lack of education has on individuals and communities. Without education, there is no wisdom. A human lacking in wisdom cannot be expected to have strong morals. The absence of all these in individuals belonging to a community leads to the slowing down of development within the community. As such, the community gets poorer, which leads them to be exploited by the higher classes.

The quote also serves as a stark reminder that education was long closely guarded by the upper castes, primarily the Brahmins, in our country for centuries. It has not been something that has been accessible to the masses for long. As such, it is important to acknowledge the privileges that certain communities have long enjoyed over others and support steps that strengthen equity among them.

Relevance of Jyotirao Phule’s quote today Times have changed since Jyotirao Phule, and while there have been efforts to uplift the discriminated groups, some fundamental issues still remain. Divisions on the basis of caste and gender continue to be a stark reality in the India of today, especially in the rural belts of the country.

News headlines carry incidents of discrimination in various places, from schools to temples, all the while the debate on reservations rages among the public. Phule’s quote reminds us that equity and justice can only be ensured in the long term if the focus remains on quality education. Everything else follows. And at a time when the number of public schools is on the decline, the quote serves as a timely reminder of the social justice and equality that remain out of our reach.