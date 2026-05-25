Quote of the day by Karan Johar: ‘Failure can be a beautiful place because there’s a way up then. Success is like…’

May 25, 2026, marks Karan Johar's 53rd birthday. Apart from his commercially successful films, the filmmaker, producer and television personality is also known for his quick wit. As he marks another year around the sun, let us revisit his quote from his book An Unsuitable Boy, which is a powerful reflection on the psychological weight of achievement.

Karan Johar emphasises that success comes with burdens and tension, while failure offers freedom.

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Karan Johar's quote on the weight of success

Baring all in his autobiography, in An Unsuitable Boy, KJo reminisces about his childhood, the influence of his Sindhi mother and Punjabi father, Bollywood, and more.

In the book, Karan says, “Failure can be a beautiful place because there’s a way up then. Success is like holding on. How do you keep holding on to something that can easily slip out of your hands? You’re holding it tight, but when you hold something tight, your entire body is tense. That’s what success is. It tenses you to the extent that your mind, body, heart, soul, everything is tense. But when you’re a failure, it has slipped out of your hands. So there’s an ease. There’s a certain comfort in it—oh, I failed, I’m sad; three days later, I’ll rise again, I’ll try again. But when you’re holding on, gripping, every nerve in your body is tense. Success is a huge, huge burden to live with. It’s not easy. I get it. I get it on a subliminal and deep level.”

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Karan Johar celebrates his 53rd birthday on May 25.

{{^usCountry}} What does Karan Johar's quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does Karan Johar's quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In this quote, Karan stresses that success is not as simple as a reward; it comes with its own set of burdens. He highlights that success can often be a source of intense physical tension, as staying at the top often requires a constant, exhausting “grip” that can easily affect your mind, body, and soul because you are always afraid of losing your position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this quote, Karan stresses that success is not as simple as a reward; it comes with its own set of burdens. He highlights that success can often be a source of intense physical tension, as staying at the top often requires a constant, exhausting “grip” that can easily affect your mind, body, and soul because you are always afraid of losing your position. {{/usCountry}}

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Whereas, when it comes to failure, there is still a chance of bouncing back. He described it as a release. He notes that when failure comes, as compared to success, you’ve lost that grip, and the tension vanishes in return.

According to him, with failure, there’s a certain freedom in starting from the bottom because the only way is up, and you no longer have the burden of maintaining a perfect image. You have the chance to work hard and improve yourself.

Why is Karan Johar's quote relevant?

Karan's quote humanises the cost of high achievement. He notes that society often glorifies success only as a goal to be won, forgetting the burden of maintaining it and the anxiety that comes along. Moreover, by reframing failure as a ‘beautiful place,’ he offers a healthier way to view setbacks, suggesting they offer the rest and perspective needed to rise again. This is especially relevant in today’s high-pressure world, as it encourages greater compassion.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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