Quote of the day by Karan Johar: ‘Failure can be a beautiful place because there’s a way up then. Success is like…’
As Karan Johar celebrates his birthday, let's take a look back at his quote that reflects on the burdens of success, emphasising its toll on mind and body.
May 25, 2026, marks Karan Johar's 53rd birthday. Apart from his commercially successful films, the filmmaker, producer and television personality is also known for his quick wit. As he marks another year around the sun, let us revisit his quote from his book An Unsuitable Boy, which is a powerful reflection on the psychological weight of achievement.
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Karan Johar's quote on the weight of success
Baring all in his autobiography, in An Unsuitable Boy, KJo reminisces about his childhood, the influence of his Sindhi mother and Punjabi father, Bollywood, and more.
In the book, Karan says, “Failure can be a beautiful place because there’s a way up then. Success is like holding on. How do you keep holding on to something that can easily slip out of your hands? You’re holding it tight, but when you hold something tight, your entire body is tense. That’s what success is. It tenses you to the extent that your mind, body, heart, soul, everything is tense. But when you’re a failure, it has slipped out of your hands. So there’s an ease. There’s a certain comfort in it—oh, I failed, I’m sad; three days later, I’ll rise again, I’ll try again. But when you’re holding on, gripping, every nerve in your body is tense. Success is a huge, huge burden to live with. It’s not easy. I get it. I get it on a subliminal and deep level.”
What does Karan Johar's quote mean?{{/usCountry}}
What does Karan Johar's quote mean?{{/usCountry}}
In this quote, Karan stresses that success is not as simple as a reward; it comes with its own set of burdens. He highlights that success can often be a source of intense physical tension, as staying at the top often requires a constant, exhausting “grip” that can easily affect your mind, body, and soul because you are always afraid of losing your position.{{/usCountry}}
In this quote, Karan stresses that success is not as simple as a reward; it comes with its own set of burdens. He highlights that success can often be a source of intense physical tension, as staying at the top often requires a constant, exhausting “grip” that can easily affect your mind, body, and soul because you are always afraid of losing your position.{{/usCountry}}
Whereas, when it comes to failure, there is still a chance of bouncing back. He described it as a release. He notes that when failure comes, as compared to success, you’ve lost that grip, and the tension vanishes in return.
According to him, with failure, there’s a certain freedom in starting from the bottom because the only way is up, and you no longer have the burden of maintaining a perfect image. You have the chance to work hard and improve yourself.
Why is Karan Johar's quote relevant?
Karan's quote humanises the cost of high achievement. He notes that society often glorifies success only as a goal to be won, forgetting the burden of maintaining it and the anxiety that comes along. Moreover, by reframing failure as a ‘beautiful place,’ he offers a healthier way to view setbacks, suggesting they offer the rest and perspective needed to rise again. This is especially relevant in today’s high-pressure world, as it encourages greater compassion.