Quote of the day by Karan Johar: 'It's okay to be imperfect, it's okay to not resonate with the perceived reality…'

As a filmmaker, producer and television personality, Karan Johar is arguably one of the most popular non-actors in Bollywood. The son of producer Yash Johar, he made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hain in 1998 and never looked back.

Karan Johar at the Indian National Cine Academy Awards in Mumbai on April 16, 2026. (PTI)

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In addition to a slew of films that earned him both commercial success and critical acclaim, Karan Johar’s popularity has also been aided significantly by his work on the small screen. He has been hosting the talk show Koffee with Karan for over two decades, and has appeared as a judge on reality shows. His accolades include the Padma Shri award presented by the Government of India in 2020.

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{{^usCountry}} Today’s quote of the day is an iconic statement made by the man during his appearance at the India Today Conclave in 2017. The quote reads: “It's okay to be imperfect, it's okay to not resonate with the perceived reality. Life is not a Hallmark card.” What does Karan Johar’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today’s quote of the day is an iconic statement made by the man during his appearance at the India Today Conclave in 2017. The quote reads: “It's okay to be imperfect, it's okay to not resonate with the perceived reality. Life is not a Hallmark card.” What does Karan Johar’s quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Karan Johar’s quote reminds us that while perfection is something that we may strive for, it is rarely the thing we achieve, and there is nothing wrong with that. The reality of everyday life that a person leads is often harsh. It is unfiltered and not curated like a Hallmark card or scripted like his films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karan Johar’s quote reminds us that while perfection is something that we may strive for, it is rarely the thing we achieve, and there is nothing wrong with that. The reality of everyday life that a person leads is often harsh. It is unfiltered and not curated like a Hallmark card or scripted like his films. {{/usCountry}}

Karan Johar at the screening of the film The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Mumbai on April 28, 2026. (PTI)

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For an average man, there might be a lot to look forward to in life. But the very same life also tests and breaks him 10 ways till lunch. A person’s lived reality may not sit right with him, but that does not make him less deserving of anything or less of a person in any way.

While films often go for the happy ending, not every life situation, or life in general, heads that way. The filmmaker’s quote teaches acknowledgement of the reality, and getting on with it as a person may see fit for themselves.

How is Karan Johar’s quote relevant?

In the modern world, people lead two lives, one in the real world and the other on social media. While the real world may be harsh and unforgiving, life on social media can easily lead an individual down the rabbit hole of perceived reality, where one may be trapped forever, either searching or virtually curating their perfect life.

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The quote wakes us up to the real scenario and reminds us that imperfection is a part of reality and life itself, and it is through them that one leads a fulfilling life.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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