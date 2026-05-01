Karan Johar set for Met Gala debut this year, will be dressed by famous Indian designer: Report

With the Met Gala 2026 just around the corner, all eyes are on which stars from Hollywood and Bollywood will grace fashion's most iconic night. If the latest buzz is to be believed, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his highly anticipated Met Gala debut this year. Also read | Met Gala 2026: Know all about the dress code, what inspired it, and high-profile co-chairs leading the night Met Gala 2026 will showcase 'Costume Art' with a dress code 'Fashion Is Art'. Karan Johar is expected to attend. (File Photo/ PTI)

On April 30, reports began circulating — sparked by an Instagram post from Variety India — suggesting that the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will walk the famous Met Gala carpet on May 4, 2026. While an official announcement is still awaited, the news has already sent fashion enthusiasts into a frenzy.

A star-studded Indian contingent According to Variety India, Karan Johar will not be flying solo. He is expected to attend the event alongside Natasha Poonawalla, a Met Gala regular known for her high-fashion risks, and Manish Malhotra, fashion designer and close friend of Karan.

In a move that surprises few, given their long-standing professional and personal bond, Karan will reportedly wear a custom Manish Malhotra creation at Met Gala 2026. Known for his 'more is more' approach to fashion and experimental sartorial choices, Karan’s interpretation of the night’s theme is expected to be a talking point.