'Shah Rukh Khan's personality is saving this outfit': Fans not impressed with superstar's Met Gala debut look

Shah Rukh Khan made a king-size entry at the Met Gala 2025. The superstar wore an all-black look, which was complemented with his stunning Sabyasachi jewels. All eyes were on his huge K necklace- a shoutout to his King Khan image. As his look surfaced on the internet, many fans were left unimpressed. Several fans wished the actor had done something differently with his look. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh serves Punjabi royalty at Met Gala 2025, makes head turn in Maharaja look. See pics) Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan strikes his iconic pose on the blue carpet.

Shah Rukh's Met Gala look

Reacting to his look, one fan commented, “Charming and hot and handsome bit I think Sabyasachi could've done much better. Should've fit him for more royalty, fit him in a kings attire. He's hot anyways, his aura shines.” A second fan wrote, “His personality is saving the clothes here quite literally.”

‘This was such a missed opportunity’

Another said, “What on earth is Shah Rukh Khan wearing for his Met Gala debut? It’s giving more Bollywood awards night than Met Gala. Where's the theme? And that giant ‘K’ necklace—what was the thought process? Honestly, this was such a missed opportunity. Really disappointed.” A comment read, “Daddy in Dandy, goes to Hogwarts to teach magic to kids!” “Please tell me this is isn't his final look?” asked a fan.

For the Met Gala, Shah Rukh opted for a black blazer and paired it with a pair of matching black trousers. The spotlight was on a huge ‘K’ necklace, along with several other neckpieces and rings on his fingers. He also carried a walking stick on the blue carpet. His look has been styled by celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh were the Indian stars at the prestigious event.

The event celebrates the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which has been inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit will feature a range of garments, paintings, photographs, and more, exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism.