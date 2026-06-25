Quote of the day by Karisma Kapoor: ‘There are no plans that always work in life. For me, the secret to happiness is…'

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor is one of the renowned actors who gave numerous hits in the 90s. She was among the highest-paid actors of the 90s and worked with almost every actor back in those days. From her dance moves to looks, Karisma was an inspiration to every other girl in the 90s. In an interview with The Times of India, published on September 14, 2012, in an article titled ‘I have a life beyond movies,’ Karisma Kapoor said, “There are no plans that always work in life. For me, the secret to happiness is being positive and looking at the brighter side of my life.”

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor is one of the renowned actors who gave numerous hits in the 90s.(Photo: Instagram)

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This was the time when Karisma was discussing her comeback film, Dangerous Ishhq, which had not performed well at the box office. She also highlighted her life, children, and career plans.

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What does Karisma Kapoor’s quote mean?

Karisma’s words highlight that life doesn’t always work the way we expect it to. Despite our best efforts, unexpected turns, setbacks, and changes are inevitable. However, instead of dwelling on what went wrong or clinging to rigid expectations, she advocates embracing optimism and focusing on the positives.

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Born into the Kapoor family, she became the first female member of the Kapoor family to pursue an acting career, breaking a long-standing family taboo. (Internal)

{{^usCountry}} Looking at the brighter side doesn't mean ignoring difficulties; rather, it means choosing gratitude, resilience, and hope in the face of uncertainty. Her perspective highlights that happiness often comes from accepting life's unpredictability and making the best of every situation, rather than trying to control every outcome. Why is Karisma Kapoor’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Looking at the brighter side doesn't mean ignoring difficulties; rather, it means choosing gratitude, resilience, and hope in the face of uncertainty. Her perspective highlights that happiness often comes from accepting life's unpredictability and making the best of every situation, rather than trying to control every outcome. Why is Karisma Kapoor’s quote relevant today? {{/usCountry}}

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In today’s changing world, when people are constantly under pressure to have everything figured out, from career to relationships, finances to personal milestones, Karisma’s words serve as a reminder that sometimes life unfolds differently. While social media often creates an illusion that everyone else’s life is perfectly planned and everything is going well, her words remind us that life rarely follows a fixed script.

Unexpected events, career shifts, setbacks, and uncertainties are inevitable, and we should be ready for them. (Unsplash)

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Unexpected events, career shifts, setbacks, and uncertainties are inevitable, and we should be ready for them. She encourages people to stop focusing on things that are out of our control, and rather work hard to make life better. We should focus on the positive aspects of life and adapt to whatever comes our way. Rather than measuring happiness by whether plans succeed exactly as intended, she suggests finding contentment in resilience, gratitude, and the ability to see opportunities even in difficult moments.

Who is Karisma Kapoor?

Karisma Kapoor is an Indian actor who has worked in Hindi movies. Born into the Kapoor family, she became the first female member of the Kapoor family to pursue an acting career, breaking a long-standing family taboo. From Filmfare awards to National award, Karisma bagged several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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