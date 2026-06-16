Karisma Kapoor reveals why actors turned down Dil To Pagal Hai role: ‘Nobody wanted to compete with Madhuri Dixit'

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor are currently busy promoting their respective projects, film Maa Behen and web series Brown, respectively. The actors had shared the screen in the iconic 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. Recently, Karisma shared her memories of the project and revealed why many actors before her were approached to play her character but refused out of fear of starring opposite Madhuri. Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's dance face-off in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

'No actor wanted to do the role' Speaking to India Today, Karisma said that many female stars were scared to dance on screen with Madhuri, as the actor was well-known for her exceptional dancing skills, and the film required a dance face-off. She said, "When Dil To Pagal Hai was being made, no actress wanted to do the role opposite Madhuri. Nobody wanted to dance with her and compete with her in a dance face-off."

Karisma also shared her thoughts on her character, Nisha, and said, "I think cinema changed with Nisha's character. She was a heroine, but not the conventional one. She was the one with whom the hero did not love. He was rejecting her, and the audience could actually see her pain. I found that very different and very challenging. Even today, I get goosebumps thinking about it because, normally, the hero is supposed to love the heroine. Here was a girl wondering, 'Why is this happening to me? I love this guy so much.' That emotional journey was something very special."