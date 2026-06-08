Quote of the day by Katrina Kaif: ‘Lesson I am constantly learning is to let things happen according to time…’

Everyone has a personal timeline, a sequence of supposed milestones or, in simple words, a checklist of things one expects to achieve at a certain point in life. When those well-thought out plans get delayed or when one faces an unexpected setback, it is quite natural to feel demotivated and frustrated. But when you take a step back and look at the bigger picture, sometimes life unfolds in ways one least expects, and maybe for the best.ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Vicky Kaushal: 'Wolf climbing the hill is always hungrier than the wolf on the hill, so I want to…'

Katrina Kaif advises going with the flow(Katrina Kaif (Instagram))

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Hear it from Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who opened up about the value of patience in life and why it is important to not force your life into a rigid schedule or script.

The actor talked about this in a promo interview while promoting Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on October 21, 2022. Host Anupama Chopra asked Katrina, "Universe had a better plan for you than you did yourself?” To which Katrina answered in the affirmative and said, this is a lesson she is constantly learning. She explained that while it is easy to become impatient when one wants certain things in life, it is equally important to let life unfold organically, as they are meant to, in due to time.

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{{^usCountry}} What did Katrina Kaif say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did Katrina Kaif say? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think so, yeah, that is a lesson though I am constantly learning that to let things happen according to the time, that they meant to happen and not try to force things according to my timeline, I think a lot of us here can be really impatient right, we all want things to happen, when we want them, this has to happen, I want this to happen now but I think that's always been a learning for me that be patient because always better things than I thought and better things that even I think I was praying for or hoping for.” What does Katrina Kaif's quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think so, yeah, that is a lesson though I am constantly learning that to let things happen according to the time, that they meant to happen and not try to force things according to my timeline, I think a lot of us here can be really impatient right, we all want things to happen, when we want them, this has to happen, I want this to happen now but I think that's always been a learning for me that be patient because always better things than I thought and better things that even I think I was praying for or hoping for.” What does Katrina Kaif's quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

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In career, relationships, or personal growth, reality may not always match the timeline and expectations one had imagined. Naturally, this can create disappointment, but this does not mean the story is over! A delay is not a dead end, and a minor pause or hurdle should not be mistaken for failure. So, while everyone may be chasing their own personal timelines, the universe may still have something better in store. It may not arrive exactly in the form one imagined or prayed for, but it can still unfold in a way that supports one's growth and betterment. Amid all this process, patience emerges as one of the most important virtues. For that, one needs to keep believing and trusting in the universe's plan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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