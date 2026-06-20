Quote of the day by Katy Perry: ‘Be careful with anger because you want to channel it and put it into something…’
Katy Perry advises harnessing anger positively, comparing it to nuclear energy that, if misused, can cause destruction.
Whenever a person encounters something unfair, hurtful, or disrespectful, the knee-jerk reaction is typically a blinding, hot flash of anger. It can stem from a single dismissive or derogatory comment, or from a long stretch of injustice that eventually makes one snap. Anger can manifest as deep bitterness, and when one lashes out, they are not thinking analytically or considering the long-term consequences, as the focus shifts only to getting even or making them pay. But the ramifications can be dangerous.
This is what US singer-songwriter Katy Perry shed light on in her recent Unfamous with Justin Tranter interview on Jun 17, 2026, where she advocated for controlling rage instead of letting it consume you.ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Shakira: 'It's not easy to be a mother, it's one of the most difficult things I've done in my life'
What did Katy Perry say?
“Be careful with anger because you want to channel it and put it into something constructive. Because you see the word danger? Anger is a part of it. It is hot. But remember it is like nuclear, like can we harness nuclear power in the right way to give us the energy for the next, how many years? Or is it going to destroy us? That's what anger is, it is hot.”
What did Katy Perry mean?{{/usCountry}}
“Be careful with anger because you want to channel it and put it into something constructive. Because you see the word danger? Anger is a part of it. It is hot. But remember it is like nuclear, like can we harness nuclear power in the right way to give us the energy for the next, how many years? Or is it going to destroy us? That's what anger is, it is hot.”
What did Katy Perry mean?{{/usCountry}}
The pop singer beautifully put forth the message by first explaining the word ‘anger,' which is present in ‘danger.' This observation shows that danger closely follows anger. When one acts purely out of anger, they may put themselves in jeopardy and become vulnerable to harm. She built on the idea with the help of a powerful analogy, comparing anger to nuclear energy. It goes to demonstrate that anger can be extensively dangerous, yet it is not useless. Like nuclear energy, if harnessed properly, anger can be channelled into something constructive. But if it is not controlled, it can become destructive.{{/usCountry}}
The pop singer beautifully put forth the message by first explaining the word ‘anger,' which is present in ‘danger.' This observation shows that danger closely follows anger. When one acts purely out of anger, they may put themselves in jeopardy and become vulnerable to harm. She built on the idea with the help of a powerful analogy, comparing anger to nuclear energy. It goes to demonstrate that anger can be extensively dangerous, yet it is not useless. Like nuclear energy, if harnessed properly, anger can be channelled into something constructive. But if it is not controlled, it can become destructive.{{/usCountry}}
Unchecked anger can push a person into impulsive decisions, revenge-seeking behaviour and hurtful words that cause lasting, irreparable damage. The goal is to suppress anger completely, but to redirect it and use it as a motivator for something productive. Don't suppress the rage; instead, vent it out, and see how you feel better. Here, venting means doing something useful with that rageful energy of yours.