Quote of the day by Katy Perry: ‘Be careful with anger because you want to channel it and put it into something…’

Whenever a person encounters something unfair, hurtful, or disrespectful, the knee-jerk reaction is typically a blinding, hot flash of anger. It can stem from a single dismissive or derogatory comment, or from a long stretch of injustice that eventually makes one snap. Anger can manifest as deep bitterness, and when one lashes out, they are not thinking analytically or considering the long-term consequences, as the focus shifts only to getting even or making them pay. But the ramifications can be dangerous.

Katy Perry insisted on honing the skill of controlling anger.

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This is what US singer-songwriter Katy Perry shed light on in her recent Unfamous with Justin Tranter interview on Jun 17, 2026, where she advocated for controlling rage instead of letting it consume you.ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Shakira: 'It's not easy to be a mother, it's one of the most difficult things I've done in my life'

What did Katy Perry say?

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{{^usCountry}} “Be careful with anger because you want to channel it and put it into something constructive. Because you see the word danger? Anger is a part of it. It is hot. But remember it is like nuclear, like can we harness nuclear power in the right way to give us the energy for the next, how many years? Or is it going to destroy us? That's what anger is, it is hot.” What did Katy Perry mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Be careful with anger because you want to channel it and put it into something constructive. Because you see the word danger? Anger is a part of it. It is hot. But remember it is like nuclear, like can we harness nuclear power in the right way to give us the energy for the next, how many years? Or is it going to destroy us? That's what anger is, it is hot.” What did Katy Perry mean? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The pop singer beautifully put forth the message by first explaining the word ‘anger,' which is present in ‘danger.' This observation shows that danger closely follows anger. When one acts purely out of anger, they may put themselves in jeopardy and become vulnerable to harm. She built on the idea with the help of a powerful analogy, comparing anger to nuclear energy. It goes to demonstrate that anger can be extensively dangerous, yet it is not useless. Like nuclear energy, if harnessed properly, anger can be channelled into something constructive. But if it is not controlled, it can become destructive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pop singer beautifully put forth the message by first explaining the word ‘anger,' which is present in ‘danger.' This observation shows that danger closely follows anger. When one acts purely out of anger, they may put themselves in jeopardy and become vulnerable to harm. She built on the idea with the help of a powerful analogy, comparing anger to nuclear energy. It goes to demonstrate that anger can be extensively dangerous, yet it is not useless. Like nuclear energy, if harnessed properly, anger can be channelled into something constructive. But if it is not controlled, it can become destructive. {{/usCountry}}

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Unchecked anger can push a person into impulsive decisions, revenge-seeking behaviour and hurtful words that cause lasting, irreparable damage. The goal is to suppress anger completely, but to redirect it and use it as a motivator for something productive. Don't suppress the rage; instead, vent it out, and see how you feel better. Here, venting means doing something useful with that rageful energy of yours.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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