Quote of the day by Shakira: 'It's not easy to be a mother, it's one of the most difficult things I've done in my life'

She has performed for millions around the world, met with presidents and global policymakers, but Colombian singer Shakira once admitted that her most daunting challenge happens at home. She noted a sharp contrast between her professional composure and her private anxieties as a parent. Also read | Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no' Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira and her sons Milan and Sasha attend the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2 in Los Angeles on November 13, 2025. (File photo/ AFP)

In a vulnerable moment during a panel discussion in 2015, Shakira opened up about the complexities of parenting, labelling motherhood as a task more intimidating than any music tour. On her 49th birthday on February 2, 2026, let us look back at one of her most honest and relatable quotes about motherhood.

Shakira's quote about being a 'tiger mom' While fans see a confident singer, Shakira described herself as a 'tiger mom' driven by a constant need to improve. Far from having all the answers, she revealed that she spends much of her free time navigating the digital world for parenting advice.

Here's what she said: "I’m one of those tiger moms, who is all the time looking for help and information online and researching and reading. It’s not easy to be a mother. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve done in my life. I’ve been on the most challenging stages performing in front of really demanding audiences and I’ve been meeting with world leaders who sometimes make you a little bit apprehensive, but nothing has made me so self-conscious as being a mom. Every day I wonder if I’m doing the right thing. I just want to improve in the job, the hardest job on earth.”