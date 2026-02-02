Quote of the day by Shakira: 'It's not easy to be a mother, it's one of the most difficult things I've done in my life'
Happy birthday Shakira: Her 2015 quote resonates with parents everywhere, reminding them that parenting is a universal struggle, no matter how famous you are.
She has performed for millions around the world, met with presidents and global policymakers, but Colombian singer Shakira once admitted that her most daunting challenge happens at home. She noted a sharp contrast between her professional composure and her private anxieties as a parent. Also read | Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no'
In a vulnerable moment during a panel discussion in 2015, Shakira opened up about the complexities of parenting, labelling motherhood as a task more intimidating than any music tour. On her 49th birthday on February 2, 2026, let us look back at one of her most honest and relatable quotes about motherhood.
Shakira's quote about being a 'tiger mom'
While fans see a confident singer, Shakira described herself as a 'tiger mom' driven by a constant need to improve. Far from having all the answers, she revealed that she spends much of her free time navigating the digital world for parenting advice.
Here's what she said: "I’m one of those tiger moms, who is all the time looking for help and information online and researching and reading. It’s not easy to be a mother. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve done in my life. I’ve been on the most challenging stages performing in front of really demanding audiences and I’ve been meeting with world leaders who sometimes make you a little bit apprehensive, but nothing has made me so self-conscious as being a mom. Every day I wonder if I’m doing the right thing. I just want to improve in the job, the hardest job on earth.”
Why does this Shakira quote matter?
Shakira's 2015 quote resonates because it shows that even a global superstar struggles with parenting, just like millions of others. She humanises herself by admitting she's intimidated by raising kids, despite conquering concert stages and meeting world leaders. This shifts the narrative on 'having it all' and validates parents who feel clueless or like they're failing.
Shakira's vulnerability makes her relatable, and her comparison of parenting to high-pressure environments puts caregiving in a new light. Her 'tiger mom' approach — seeking info online and striving to improve — reflects modern parenting anxieties. Her quote bridges the gap between celebrity perfection and real-life uncertainty, reminding us it's okay to not have all the answers.
More about Shakira's family life
Shakira’s family life has shifted significantly since she made the aforementioned quote. In 2023, she moved her two sons — Milan and Sasha — from Barcelona to Miami, Florida, seeking a 'new chapter in the search for happiness' following her highly publicised split from retired footballer Gerard Pique.
After long negotiation in 2022, Shakira was granted primary custody, which allowed her to relocate the boys to the US. Shakira’s sons remain her primary focus, often joining her at major events like the 2025 Grammys. Since her split, she has been linked to various public figures — including British actor Lucien Laviscount — but she has generally kept her private life quiet to focus on her 'hardest job on earth'.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
Sanya has worked as an entertainment and lifestyle journalist for 12 years. She writes about health, wellness, celebs, pop culture, fashion and more.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.