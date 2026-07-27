Quote of the day by Kriti Sanon: ‘I don't think I was ever chasing fame; I am always chasing excellence in whatever I…’

Kriti Sanon is a popular Indian actor who made her mark in the Hindi film industry through her remarkable performance across genres. Known for her female-led movies, Mimi, Cocktail 2, and more, Kriti Sanon opens up about her instinct-led choices in an interview with Harper Bazaar India on December 30, 2025.

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Born on July 27, 1990, Kriti Sanon said, “I don't think I was ever chasing fame; I am always chasing excellence in whatever I do.” Commemorating the occasion, let’s decode what her words meant and how relevant they are in today’s context.

What does Kriti Sanon’s quote mean?

Kriti suggests that her motivation has never been to become famous or seek public validation. Instead, her focus has always been on doing her work well, continuously improving her craft, and giving her best to every project. Like Aamir Khan said in ‘3 Idiots,’ the idea is that recognition should be a byproduct of excellence, not the primary goal.

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Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon during promotions of the upcoming film Cocktail 2, in New Delhi.

Why is Kriti Sanon’s quote relevant today?

{{^usCountry}} In today’s world, dominated by social media, where success is measured by followers, likes, and comments, Kriti’s perspective towards success challenges the mindset. It highlights that viral fame can be temporary, but consistently honing your craft can help you build a lasting career. Her words also highlight that awards, trends, and public opinion fluctuate, but the pursuit of excellence remains within one's control. Whether you're an actor, entrepreneur, student, or creator, focusing on delivering your best work often earns respect more sustainably than chasing attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In today’s world, dominated by social media, where success is measured by followers, likes, and comments, Kriti’s perspective towards success challenges the mindset. It highlights that viral fame can be temporary, but consistently honing your craft can help you build a lasting career. Her words also highlight that awards, trends, and public opinion fluctuate, but the pursuit of excellence remains within one's control. Whether you're an actor, entrepreneur, student, or creator, focusing on delivering your best work often earns respect more sustainably than chasing attention. {{/usCountry}}

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Kriti entered Bollywood without a film background and gradually built her career through performances rather than overnight stardom. In that sense, her words reflect a growth mindset: success is not just about being seen but about becoming better with every opportunity.

Who is Kriti Sanon?

Kriti Sanon is a Bollywood actor who has won several awards and accolades, including a National Film Award for her phenomenal performance. Kriti started her career as a fashion model and later made her debut in Hindi films through Heropanti.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon poses during the song launch of her Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy drama film 'Cocktail 2'.

However, her career progressed with starring in commercial movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, and Dilwale. Sanon won the National Award for her performance in comedy-drama Mimi, where she portrayed the role of a surrogate mother. Adipurush, Bhediya, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and Tere Ishk Mein are some of her successful movies that gave her recognition in Bollywood.

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