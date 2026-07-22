Quote of the day by Kriti Sanon: 'I don't wish for anything particular or negative because...'

‘Be careful of what you wish for’ is a saying that is quite popular. It rightfully urges people to exercise caution. You may wish for something and receive it, but it could come true in ways that are not entirely favourable. Sometimes, you may not word your wish correctly, and it may manifest differently from what you expected. This is why it is better to focus on gratitude and remain open to whatever is truly good for you.



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Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon believes in a similar philosophy. She makes general wishes instead of asking for anything specific and trusts life to surprise her with good things. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay on July 6, Kriti revealed what she wishes for and shared how she practices gratitude before going to sleep.

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What did Kriti Sanon say?

{{^usCountry}} “I don't wish for anything particular or anything negative because I feel like when you wish very specifically for one thing, there is a possibility that you might get that, but something else might go wrong. So, I always wish for whatever is good for me to come to me. It is more general. There are days when I go to bed tired and have stopped doing that, but very often, when I am lying down before I actually fall asleep, I just close my eyes and thank God for being with me and guiding me.” What does her message mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don't wish for anything particular or anything negative because I feel like when you wish very specifically for one thing, there is a possibility that you might get that, but something else might go wrong. So, I always wish for whatever is good for me to come to me. It is more general. There are days when I go to bed tired and have stopped doing that, but very often, when I am lying down before I actually fall asleep, I just close my eyes and thank God for being with me and guiding me.” What does her message mean? {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of trying to control what you should want or receive, you learn to trust life. Along the way, you can pray and express gratitude rather than hyper-fixating on what you are getting and what remains out of reach. There is a lot to learn from Kriti's insight, as it also demonstrates the art of detachment. Keeping an open mind can help you accept that life may not always unfold exactly as you imagined. A specific wish may cause disappointment if it does not come true or manifests differently from what you intended.



However, if you keep it simple and instead follow a gratitude ritual before going to bed and simply wish for good things to find their way to help you, you end the day on a positive note. You become optimistic and more confident.

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