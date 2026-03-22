Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: ‘You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to…’

Known for her powerful voice in literature and her unwavering commitment to justice, Angelou’s work often explored themes of identity, resilience, race, and womanhood. Through both her poetry and prose, she chronicled lived experiences of discrimination and struggle, transforming them into narratives of strength and survival that continue to resonate across generations.

Today’s quote of the day is by Maya Angelou : “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” The line is drawn from Letter to My Daughter, the third book of essays by the celebrated African-American writer, poet, and civil rights activist.

What the quote means At its core, the quote is a reminder of agency – not over what happens to us, but over how we respond. Angelou acknowledges a fundamental truth of life: we cannot control every hardship, injustice, or unexpected turn. Yet, she draws a firm boundary between experience and identity. To be “reduced” by life’s events is to allow them to define your worth, your voice, or your future. Her words reject that possibility.

This perspective is deeply rooted in Angelou’s own life and activism. Having faced racial discrimination and systemic barriers, she refused to let these experiences diminish her sense of self. Instead, she channelled them into art and advocacy, using her voice to challenge oppression and uplift others. The quote reflects this ethos – resilience not as passive endurance, but as an active, conscious refusal to be diminished. It is about reclaiming power, even in moments when circumstances feel overwhelming.

Why the quote is relevant today In today’s world, where uncertainty, social pressures, and personal setbacks are part of everyday life, Angelou’s words feel especially urgent. From navigating career challenges and mental health struggles to confronting larger societal inequalities, many people find themselves grappling with situations beyond their control. In such moments, it is easy to internalise failure or hardship as a reflection of one’s own limitations.

Angelou’s quote offers a counter-narrative. It reminds us that while we may not choose every experience, we can choose not to let those experiences shrink us. It encourages resilience rooted in self-worth – a refusal to be defined by adversity, whether personal or collective. In a time that often demands constant adaptation and emotional strength, her words serve as both comfort and call to action: to endure, to rise, and above all, to remain whole in the face of it all.