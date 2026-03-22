Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: ‘You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to…’
Maya Angelou's words serve as a powerful reminder that life's hardships and experiences do not define your identity or self worth.
Today’s quote of the day is by Maya Angelou: “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.” The line is drawn from Letter to My Daughter, the third book of essays by the celebrated African-American writer, poet, and civil rights activist.
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Known for her powerful voice in literature and her unwavering commitment to justice, Angelou’s work often explored themes of identity, resilience, race, and womanhood. Through both her poetry and prose, she chronicled lived experiences of discrimination and struggle, transforming them into narratives of strength and survival that continue to resonate across generations.
What the quote means
At its core, the quote is a reminder of agency – not over what happens to us, but over how we respond. Angelou acknowledges a fundamental truth of life: we cannot control every hardship, injustice, or unexpected turn. Yet, she draws a firm boundary between experience and identity. To be “reduced” by life’s events is to allow them to define your worth, your voice, or your future. Her words reject that possibility.
This perspective is deeply rooted in Angelou’s own life and activism. Having faced racial discrimination and systemic barriers, she refused to let these experiences diminish her sense of self. Instead, she channelled them into art and advocacy, using her voice to challenge oppression and uplift others. The quote reflects this ethos – resilience not as passive endurance, but as an active, conscious refusal to be diminished. It is about reclaiming power, even in moments when circumstances feel overwhelming.
Why the quote is relevant today
In today’s world, where uncertainty, social pressures, and personal setbacks are part of everyday life, Angelou’s words feel especially urgent. From navigating career challenges and mental health struggles to confronting larger societal inequalities, many people find themselves grappling with situations beyond their control. In such moments, it is easy to internalise failure or hardship as a reflection of one’s own limitations.
Angelou’s quote offers a counter-narrative. It reminds us that while we may not choose every experience, we can choose not to let those experiences shrink us. It encourages resilience rooted in self-worth – a refusal to be defined by adversity, whether personal or collective. In a time that often demands constant adaptation and emotional strength, her words serve as both comfort and call to action: to endure, to rise, and above all, to remain whole in the face of it all.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More