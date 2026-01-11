Search
Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: ‘You may trod me in the very dirt but still, like dust, I'll rise’

ByEshana Saha
Updated on: Jan 11, 2026 07:16 am IST

Maya Angelou's quote from her poem “Still I Rise” is a vehement assertion of self identity, truth and dignity, in the face of discrimination and falsehood.

Today's quote of the day is by celebrated African-American poet, essayist and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, taken from her iconic poem “Still I Rise.” The first stanza of the poem includes the powerful lines: “You may write me down in history / With your bitter, twisted lies, / You may trod me in the very dirt / But still, like dust, I'll rise.

Maya Angelou's poem became an important part of the civil rights movement.(Pinterest)
Maya Angelou's poem became an important part of the civil rights movement.(Pinterest)

First published in her 1978 collection And Still I Rise, the poem quickly became a defining anthem of resilience, self-respect and defiance against oppression. Angelou wrote during a time when voices of Black artists were gaining momentum in literature and society, and the quote speaks both to her personal journey and the collective experience of marginalised communities - juxtaposing the harsh reality of discrimination with a triumphant assertion of dignity and strength.

Angelou's words are a triumphant assertion of self-worth.(Pinterest)
Angelou's words are a triumphant assertion of self-worth.(Pinterest)

What does Angelou's quote mean?

On the surface, Angelou's lines from “Still I Rise” confront attempts to suppress or erase someone’s truth - “writing … down in history” with “bitter, twisted lies” suggests distortion of identity and legacy. The phrase “trod me in the very dirt” evokes the act of being crushed, demeaned or belittled. In spite of this, the speaker declares with confidence that she will rise, just as dust naturally rises from the ground.

Metaphorically, the quote champions unbreakable spirit and unshakeable self-worth. Even if society tries to bury one’s story under falsehoods or prejudice, the essence of who one truly is - like dust - cannot be kept down.

Why is the quote relevant today?

Decades after its first publication, this quote continues to resonate because the struggle against injustice, prejudice and marginalisation is still very much alive. Whether individuals face systemic racism, gender bias, silencing of truth in public discourse, or personal setbacks, the message is universal: resilience matters. In an age of social justice movements, misinformation and cultural reckonings over history and representation, Angelou’s words remind us that rising above adversity is both a personal choice and a collective imperative.

In a world where voices are often challenged, misrepresented or ignored, the simple but powerful image of rising “like dust” inspires courage - encouraging us to hold space for our truth, reclaim our narratives, and continue moving forward.

