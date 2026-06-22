Quote of the day by Meryl Streep: ‘It's amazing how much you can get if you quietly, clearly, and authoritatively…’

June 22 marks the birthday of Meryl Streep, one of the most celebrated and versatile actors of her generation. With a career spanning over five decades and an unparalleled record of Academy Award nominations, Streep has portrayed a remarkable range of characters – from formidable magazine editor Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada to former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.

June 22 marks the birthday of Meryl Streep.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

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But beyond her acclaimed performances, the 77-year-old actor is also admired for her wit, intelligence, and incisive observations on life. One such observation came during her acceptance speech at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards, where she won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for The Devil Wears Prada. During her acceptance speech, Meryl said, “It's amazing how much you can get if you quietly, clearly, and authoritatively demand it.”

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{{^usCountry}} What does Meryl Streep's quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does Meryl Streep's quote mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At first glance, the quote appears to be about asking for what you want. But its real power lies in how you ask. Meryl emphasises three qualities: quietness, clarity, and authority. She suggests that influence does not always require aggression or loudness. Confidence can be calm. Authority can be subtle. And people are often more persuasive when they express their needs with conviction rather than apology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At first glance, the quote appears to be about asking for what you want. But its real power lies in how you ask. Meryl emphasises three qualities: quietness, clarity, and authority. She suggests that influence does not always require aggression or loudness. Confidence can be calm. Authority can be subtle. And people are often more persuasive when they express their needs with conviction rather than apology. {{/usCountry}}

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The quote is also a reminder that self-advocacy is a skill. Many people, particularly women, are socialised to soften their demands, minimise their achievements, or hesitate before asserting themselves. Streep's words challenge that instinct. They encourage people to recognise their worth and communicate it with confidence, without the need to dominate a room.

Why is Meryl Streep's quote relevant today?

In an age dominated by noise – where opinions compete for attention and confidence is often mistaken for volume – Meryl Streep's quote offers a different model of power. It suggests that strength lies not in being the loudest voice, but in being certain of your value and expressing it with clarity.

Whether negotiating a salary, setting personal boundaries, pitching an idea, or simply asking for the respect one deserves, the principle remains timeless: quiet confidence can be remarkably powerful. More than a memorable line from an awards speech, the Little Women actor's words continue to resonate because they remind us that authority begins with believing we have a right to be heard.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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