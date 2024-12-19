Timothee Chalamet recalls Saoirse Ronan scolding him for being late on Little Women set: ‘Get to the trailer right now’

When Saoirse scolded Timothee

During an event hosted by British Film Insititute and Vanity Fair on Wednesday evening, the Dune actor recalled the shoot for Little Women and shared a vital lesson in timekeeping that he received from Ronan, Variety reported.

Timothee admitted that he was once badly scolded by his co-star, Ronan, when he was holding the production back by reaching late on the set. "I was on the phone trying to do this thing, and I get this bang on my trailer door, like really intensely, so I was thinking someone had died, and I opened the doo,r and there was Saoirse in a bald cap, and she was like, get to the trailer right now," said Timothee Chalamet.

First encounters

Prior to their meeting for the Lady Bird shoot, which was written and directed by Greta Gerwig, Timothee recalled being told about Ronan by Emery Cohen, who had worked with her on the 2016 hit Brooklyn.

"I kept hearing this name 'Saoirse, Saoirse' and didn't put two and two together when I saw the name spelt out because I'm an ignorant American, but then we got to work, and I was just blown away immediately," Timothee said.

Adding to this, Ronan said, "We were very lucky that we clicked straight away and we had Greta, who from day one, seemed to be so excited about what was happening between the two of us."

After the release, the duo earned their nominations at the Academy Awards. Timothee was nominated for the film Call Me By Your Name while Ronan earned a nomination for her role in Lady Bird.

“Everyone was sort at a genesis, especially on Lady Bird,” Chalamet said. “It was a small production and I feel like we had no clue how well received it was going to be.”

Timothee Chalamet will be next seen in the film The Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold. The movie is set in the summer of 1961 when 19-year-old Bob Dylan first arrived in New York City from Minnesota with little more than his guitar and dreams of making it big in the music world. The movie is slated to release in the theatres on December 25. Besides this, he's already generating Oscar buzz for his lead role in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. He'll next star in Marty Supreme.

Meanwhile, Saoirse has been earning accolades for her turns in The Outrun and Blitz this year. She'll be next seen in Bad Apples.

– With inputs from ANI