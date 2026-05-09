Quote of the day by Michelle Obama: “Instead of letting your hardships and failures discourage you, let them inspire…"

Michelle Obama, an author, an American attorney, and former first lady of the United States, has inspired women through her words and actions. She has extensively worked as an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity, and healthy eating. Apart from her social works, she is also an amazing author and has written several books, including her New York Times best-selling memoir Becoming (2018) and The Light We Carry (2022).

Michelle Obama inspires people with her encouraging words.(michelleobama/Instagram)

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​Also read | Quote of the day by Anushka Sharma: 'I don't want people to think that there is a right way of being this perfect…'

Michelle Obama wears many hats on her head. No wonder she was ranked first in the Gallup poll for the most admired woman in the United States for three straight years. Today’s quote of the day is from her commencement address in 2015, where she was invited to encourage students. She stated:

“Instead of letting your hardships and failures discourage or exhaust you, let them inspire you. Let them make you even hungrier to succeed.”

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{{^usCountry}} What does Michelle Obama’s quote mean {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does Michelle Obama’s quote mean {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Michelle Obama’s quote highlights that failures and hardships in life should not be treated as setbacks or closures. Rather, she suggests viewing it through a different lens. According to Obama, failure should act as a catalyst that inspires us to work even harder and turn it into success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Michelle Obama’s quote highlights that failures and hardships in life should not be treated as setbacks or closures. Rather, she suggests viewing it through a different lens. According to Obama, failure should act as a catalyst that inspires us to work even harder and turn it into success. {{/usCountry}}

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Failures should be treated as a chance to work on the same project again and this time with more zeal and enthusiasm. The setbacks should make us hungry and more excited to succeed.

Why is Michelle Obama’s quote relevant today

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In today’s fast-paced world, when life feels like a race and competition is not a choice but a compulsion, these words are a reminder that failure should never stop us from achieving what we truly deserve. This quote is not just relevant for student life, but it holds equal relevance in every phase of life. Whether you are a working professional, a businessman, a hustler, or an influencer, failure is going to knock on your door; it’s your call that determines how you treat it. Those who treat it as a catalyst for success tend to become winners in the future.

Who is Michelle Obama

Born in Chicago, Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama, the wife of Barack Obama, is an American attorney and author who served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. She started her early career as legal counsel at a law firm where she met her future husband. Later, she served as vice president for community and external affairs of the University of Chicago Medical Centre.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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