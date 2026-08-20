Quote of the day by N R Narayana Murthy: 'I believe that the most important asset of a nation is the brain and…'

N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, is one of India’s most prominent entrepreneurs and business leaders. Having founded Infosys in 1981 with six other engineers, Murthy played a significant role in shaping India’s global software services industry.

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Over the years, Murthy has frequently spoken about entrepreneurship and the responsibility of individuals towards the country’s development. On his 80th birthday on August 20, let’s take a look at one of his profound quotes. (Also read: Quote of the day by Nayanthara: ‘When there is a low phase in your life, you have to pick yourself up and start again )

In a 2026 interview with Outlook Business, Murthy said, “I believe that the most important asset of a nation is the brain and hard work of its citizens.” He went on to say that for a country to move from a developing to a developed nation, its citizens, particularly the youth, need to have high aspirations, practise desirable values, pursue excellence, and remain disciplined.

What N R Narayana Murthy’s quote means

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{{^usCountry}} Murthy’s words place human potential at the centre of a nation’s development. Rather than viewing economic growth only through the lens of capital, infrastructure or technology, his message highlights the importance of the people who create, innovate and work to move a country forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Murthy’s words place human potential at the centre of a nation’s development. Rather than viewing economic growth only through the lens of capital, infrastructure or technology, his message highlights the importance of the people who create, innovate and work to move a country forward. {{/usCountry}}

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For Murthy, intellect needs to be accompanied by effort. In the same interview, he stressed that India needs to improve its work productivity, sharpen its focus on excellence, and become globally competitive. He also argued that young people should focus less on simply counting their working hours and more on what they have achieved and what remains to be accomplished.

N. R. Narayana Murthy emphasizes linking hard work with values and its importance for India's youth.

His comments also connect hard work with discipline and national aspiration. Murthy said that India’s youth should aim not merely to participate in the global economy but to contribute to India’s emergence as a global intellectual, business and moral leader.

Why N R Narayana Murthy’s quote resonates today

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At a time when artificial intelligence, automation and new technologies are rapidly changing the workplace, Murthy’s emphasis on human intellect remains relevant. He believes that India needs to move from an “implementation era” to an “invention era” and encouraged young Indians to develop critical thinking, independent analysis and innovation.

Murthy’s broader philosophy has consistently linked professional success with values. In his interview, he also said that technology may change, but values such as high aspirations, hard work, discipline, honesty and integrity remain timeless.

About N R Narayana Murthy

N R Narayana Murthy founded Infosys in 1981 along with six software professionals and served as its CEO from 1981 to 2002. Under his leadership, Infosys went public in 1993 and was listed on NASDAQ in 1999. He has received several honours, including the Padma Vibhushan, France’s Legion d’honneur and Britain’s CBE, and was the first Indian recipient of the Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur of the Year award.

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