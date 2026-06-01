Quote of the day by R Madhavan: 'Life is just one shot at a time... don't crowd your mind with too much of thoughts…'

Ranganathan Madhavan, popularly known as R Madhavan, wears many caps on his head. An actor, screenwriter, film producer, and film director, he works predominantly in the Tamil and Hindi film industry.

R Madhavan celebrates his birthday on June 1 every year.

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Madhavan got his break in Tamil cinema in 2000 in Mani Ratnam’s Alai Payuthey. Gaining momentum in the industry, he started working in Bollywood, appearing in films like Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots. He has received many recognitions for his work and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2026.

Commemorating his birthday, which Madhavan celebrates every year on June 1, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from his July 2025 interview with The Quint, where he says, “Life is just one shot at a time... don't crowd your mind with too much of thoughts and then see how it goes.”

What is the meaning of R Madhavan’s quote?

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{{^usCountry}} R Madhavan said the line while speaking of the experience of making his directorial debut with the 2022 film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. At the time, Madhavan claimed to be worried about getting behind the camera for the first time, and it was one of his friends who gave him the advice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} R Madhavan said the line while speaking of the experience of making his directorial debut with the 2022 film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. At the time, Madhavan claimed to be worried about getting behind the camera for the first time, and it was one of his friends who gave him the advice. {{/usCountry}}

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R Madhavan advises taking life one step at a time. (PTI)

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It went on to become one of Madhavan’s mantras, as the actor-filmmaker shared that whenever things get tough, he focuses on taking one step at a time instead of always trying to comprehend the big picture, and things fall into place.

What is the relevance of R Madhavan’s quote?

With the world at our fingertips, we are always being bombarded with information from across the globe. As such, the scope of our thoughts and worries is ever-increasing.

Add to that the present volatile geo-political situation within the country and across the globe, and one has the recipe for a complete mental breakdown. With too many things to consider, think, and act upon, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and end up doing nothing, for which one cannot be blamed.

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But if we wish for things to get better and progress to take place, action must be taken. And it is important for an individual not to feel overwhelmed to decide upon the right course of action.

The best way to do this is to take on one thing at a time, no matter how many things are going on. Little and steady progress is progress all the same, and is more likely to be sustainable. The most that any of us can do is our best at any given time, and let life sort out the rest.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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