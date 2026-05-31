Quote of the day by Sobhita Dhulipala: 'When you’re empowered, you’re able to nurture healthier relationships'

Sobhita Dhulipala has made her mark both as a model and an actor. She began her career in the show business by participating in beauty pageants before making her acting debut in Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. Her breakthrough role came three years later, when she became the lead in the Prime Video series Made in Heaven. Sobhita Dhulipala was taught the importance of fending for herself. (Instagram)

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The 33-year-old has worked across industries, starring in Telugu films Goodachari and Major, Malayalam films Moothon and Kurup, Tamil films Ponniyin Selvan: I and II, as well as the Hindi crime thriller, The Night Manager. She also appeared in the American action thriller Money Man in 2024.

The star celebrates her birthday every year on May 31. On that occasion, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from her interview with Grazia that was published in April 2021. The quote reads: “When you’re empowered, you’re able to nurture healthier relationships.”