Quote of the day by Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Isolation is very important for every human being…’

Appreciating solitude takes a strong sense of self-belief. Being entirely by yourself can feel deeply unsettling because silence makes you confront your own thoughts, fears and emotions, which many may find it uneasy to sit with comfortably. So you end up seeking distractions and engaging in interpersonal activities.

Ranbir Kapoor teaches the value of having faith in yourself and enjoying your own company.

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But isolation is incredibly valuable. It is often interpreted as loneliness, though that deduction is entirely reductive in nature. This opaque understanding is what keeps people from realizing the full potential of self-awareness and emotional independence.ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Kiara Advani: 'Your validation cannot come from social media, you need to know who you are…'

Learn from Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who in Anupama Chopra's Film Companion Studios interview in 2018 opened up about an insightful perspective that beautifully walks us through the importance of solitude which aids in emotional growth.

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{{^usCountry}} What did Ranbir Kapoor say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did Ranbir Kapoor say? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Valuing your own company is of non-negotiable, and this is exactly what the actor highlighted when he said, “I think isolation is very important for every human being because it is very important that you love yourself, you don't need another person to be happy, you don't need another person to feel alive and stuff like that.” What did Ranbir Kapoor mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Valuing your own company is of non-negotiable, and this is exactly what the actor highlighted when he said, “I think isolation is very important for every human being because it is very important that you love yourself, you don't need another person to be happy, you don't need another person to feel alive and stuff like that.” What did Ranbir Kapoor mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Now let's closely inspect the message behind it. Being alone is an intrinsic fear that many people have because it forces you to come face to face with your inner world, the thoughts, feelings, and emotions that get under your skin. However, it is important not to project this fear onto relationships by getting into them merely as a means of escaping yourself. Is becomes unfair when a partner is subconsciously expected to carry the burden of constantly keeping you happy. But soon as time passes, the pressure can strain the relationship. What often lies beneath this is an emotional void, and expecting another person to permanently fill it can be deeply unhealthy. Your sense of self-worth, stability, and identity must steam from within you, from your own inner ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now let's closely inspect the message behind it. Being alone is an intrinsic fear that many people have because it forces you to come face to face with your inner world, the thoughts, feelings, and emotions that get under your skin. However, it is important not to project this fear onto relationships by getting into them merely as a means of escaping yourself. Is becomes unfair when a partner is subconsciously expected to carry the burden of constantly keeping you happy. But soon as time passes, the pressure can strain the relationship. What often lies beneath this is an emotional void, and expecting another person to permanently fill it can be deeply unhealthy. Your sense of self-worth, stability, and identity must steam from within you, from your own inner ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

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Whatever Ranbir Kapoor said feels especially relevant today because relationships, (or even situationships), are not solutions to loneliness or boredom. Mainstream cheesy narratives often push the idea that a person becomes ‘complete’ only after finding a partner. But being in love is not going to magically fill an emotional void which actually requires clear emotional inner work from your own side. Relationships are not therapy.

In fact, no relationship should ever become the entire foundation of your identity! People who are comfortably in touch with their own solitude often build healthier relationships because they pursue connections not out of desperations, validation, or fear of being alone, but out of genuine companionship and emotional maturity.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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