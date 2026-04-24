Quote of the day by Sachin Tendulkar: ‘If the journey starts from your heart, then you can go all the way’

April 24 marks the 53rd birthday of Sachin Tendulkar – a name so deeply woven into the fabric of Indian cricket that it’s almost impossible to speak about the sport without invoking the legendary batsman. Revered not just for his records but for his discipline, humility, and enduring love for the game, Tendulkar remains a symbol of what it means to dedicate one’s life to a craft.

April 24 marks the 53rd birthday of Sachin Tendulkar!(HT_PRINT)

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On this occasion, today’s quote of the day reflects his perspective on passion over profession – the idea that when you truly love what you do, it stops feeling like work, and metrics like income take a backseat. The quote comes from a February 2022 interview with Graham Bensinger on an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

What did Sachin Tendulkar say?

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{{^usCountry}} In the interview, Tendulkar made it clear that money was never the driving force behind his career. From the very beginning, his only plan – his “Plan A” – was to play cricket for India, and everything else simply supported that dream. In fact, he admitted that throughout his career, he never really tracked how much he was earning for playing international cricket. For him, the honour of wearing the Indian jersey and the joy of playing the game far outweighed any monetary considerations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the interview, Tendulkar made it clear that money was never the driving force behind his career. From the very beginning, his only plan – his “Plan A” – was to play cricket for India, and everything else simply supported that dream. In fact, he admitted that throughout his career, he never really tracked how much he was earning for playing international cricket. For him, the honour of wearing the Indian jersey and the joy of playing the game far outweighed any monetary considerations. {{/usCountry}}

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Summing up his philosophy, the cricketer said: “If the journey starts from your heart, then you can go all the way. But if the journey starts from your brain, then calculations come into play. You start looking at your bank balance, then you’re going to find it difficult – and that’s why I say, more than a profession, it’s my passion.”

What does Sachin Tendulkar’s quote mean?

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s words draw a clear distinction between passion-led pursuits and calculation-driven decisions. When your journey begins from the heart, it is fuelled by genuine love, curiosity, and commitment – qualities that sustain you even when the path gets difficult. On the other hand, when decisions are driven primarily by logic, numbers, or external rewards, it becomes easier to lose motivation when those rewards fluctuate.

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His message isn’t that money doesn’t matter at all, but that it shouldn’t be the starting point. Passion provides the resilience, focus, and joy needed to go the distance, while overthinking and constant evaluation can often hold you back.

Why are Sachin Tendulkar’s words relevant today?

In today’s fast-paced, hyper-competitive world, career choices are often guided by salary packages, market trends, and social expectations. While these factors are important, they can sometimes overshadow what truly drives an individual.

Tendulkar’s insight serves as a timely reminder to reconnect with what genuinely excites and fulfils you. Whether you’re a student choosing a career path or a professional reassessing your goals, his words encourage you to prioritise purpose over pure practicality. Because in the long run, it’s passion – not just paycheques – that sustains consistency, excellence, and a sense of meaning.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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