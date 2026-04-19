Sachin Tendulkar dazzled by Dhruv Jurel’s 'blink-of-an-eye' brilliance; Pietersen calls it the 'greatest stumping ever'

The Rajasthan Royals witnessed two extremes in their fielding performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday. While a dropped catch of Rinku Singh eventually cost them the game in a four-wicket loss, the former had a moment of absolute brilliance that handed Rajasthan a crucial breakthrough in the middle overs — one that even left the legendary Sachin Tendulkar awestruck. Sachin Tendulkar was awestruck by Dhruv Jurel's brilliance

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the fifth over. KKR, having lost both their openers for ducks in the first two overs, had just begun to revive their innings, with Cameron Green smashing 27 runs off 12 balls, before a moment of magic from Dhruv Jurel disrupted the rhythm.

As Ravi Bishnoi saw Green charge down the wicket, he bowled a googly down the leg side. The ball turned further away as Green failed to make any contact. Wicketkeeper Jurel was momentarily blinded by the batter's movement, yet he reacted brilliantly — diving to his left, collecting the ball cleanly, and reverse-cupping a one-handed throw at the stumps. Green failed to recover in time and could not make his ground as the ball hit the stumps.

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Jurel himself was left in disbelief, and so were his teammates. And even as the commentators tried their best to sum up the moment, perhaps the highest praise came from Tendulkar.