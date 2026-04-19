RR pay for ‘silly’ Rinku Singh drop; Ravindra Jadeja fumes, Riyan Parag doesn't hold back: ‘No excuses, it was our game’

It took about three weeks and nearly half a season for Kolkata Knight Riders to register their first win in the IPL 2026 season, but it was far from smooth sailing, much like the rest of their campaign so far. Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell and Rinku Singh in action (REUTERS)

KKR were off to a disastrous start in their chase of 156 at home against the Rajasthan Royals, as both openers fell without scoring in the first two overs. Cameron Green offered some respite with a brisk 27 off 13 balls, helping the hosts reach 51 in the powerplay, but Rajasthan pulled things back in the middle overs with spin.

There could have been a third breakthrough as well, but a “silly” error — one that eventually proved decisive in Rajasthan’s four-wicket defeat at Eden Gardens — left the Royals camp fuming.

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It happened on the final ball of the 11th over, when a quicker delivery outside off forced Rinku Singh into an awkward swipe. The ball ballooned off the leading edge towards short third man. Burger settled under the skier and got into a good position, but ended up making a mess of it.

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel was the first to react when the ball went up, but pulled out immediately after spotting Burger well-positioned. Whether that caused any distraction remains unclear, but the reaction in the field suggested frustration as the chance went down.