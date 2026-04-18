Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Our values are our values. They don’t make us any better than anyone else’

In October 2015, while being awarded an honorary doctorate at the University of Edinburgh, Khan delivered a speech that was equal parts reflective and instructive – offering students a set of life lessons drawn from his own journey.

Few voices in popular culture carry the kind of global resonance that Shah Rukh Khan does. Beyond being one of the most celebrated actors in the world, he is equally known for his wit, emotional intelligence, and ability to articulate life’s complexities with disarming simplicity.

What Shah Rukh Khan said In a segment of his speech focused on navigating uncertainty, personal values, and the importance of respecting perspectives beyond one’s own, the King of Bollywood shared:

“It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the root to all the clarity in the world. Don’t worry about it too much. Don’t ever take yourself seriously enough to be so clear about your own ideas that you stop respecting other people’s. Our values are our values. They don’t make us any better than anyone else. At best, they just make us different. Always try to see the other person’s truth because like every movie has a story, every human being has one, too. And you have no right to imagine that yours is better than anyone else’s.”

What Shah Rukh Khan’s words mean At its core, this quote is a reminder to hold your beliefs lightly. Khan challenges the common urge to treat our own opinions as absolute truths – something that often leads to rigidity and, eventually, intolerance. By acknowledging that confusion is not a weakness but a starting point for clarity, he reframes uncertainty as a necessary part of growth.

More importantly, he highlights that values are deeply personal, shaped by individual experiences, cultures, and circumstances. They are not universal benchmarks of right or wrong. When we begin to see our beliefs as inherently superior, we close ourselves off from understanding others. Khan’s emphasis on “seeing the other person’s truth” is a call for empathy – to recognise that every individual carries a story as complex and valid as our own.

Why Shah Rukh Khan’s quote matters today In an increasingly polarised world – where opinions are often amplified, debated, and defended at all costs – this message feels especially urgent. Social media, in particular, has made it easy to become entrenched in echo chambers, where opposing perspectives are dismissed rather than engaged with.

King Khan’s words cut through this noise, reminding us that being “right” is far less important than being open. They encourage dialogue over division and understanding over judgement. At a time when disagreements can quickly escalate into hostility, this perspective offers a much-needed reset: a nudge to listen more, assume less, and remember that every viewpoint comes from a lived experience we may not fully understand.