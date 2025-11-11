Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with his gesture towards chef in Dubai: ‘King Khan for a reason’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts wherever he goes. The actor, who was recently in Dubai, was captured in an unseen video that’s now making waves online. In the clip, the actor is seen graciously greeting the restaurant’s chef after finishing his meal. And the simple gesture has left his fans gushing over his humility. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a casual yet stylish look.

Shah Rukh’s unseen video from Dubai

The restaurant’s chef shared the video of his heartwarming meeting with Shah Rukh on Instagram, and it didn’t take long for the clip to be picked up and shared across multiple social media platforms.

The video begins with Shah Rukh’s security team making sure the actor can safely exit the restaurant. Moments later, Shah Rukh steps out. He is seen greeting the chef with ‘adab’ gesture, and warmly shakes his hand. He is also seen waving to the kitchen staff, leaving everyone smiling in admiration. Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani is also seen with the actor.

In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen in a casual yet stylish look. He is seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with jeans, topped off with a beanie cap..

Ever since the video emerged online, social media users are flooding the comments section with praise, hailing him as the “humble king” for his down-to-earth charm.

One wrote, “Dudes day has been made”, with another writing, “King khan for a reason.”

Another shared, “Very respected person Shahrukh khan and very gentleman”, with one comment reading, “Golden heart man”.

Big year for Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh turned 60 earlier this month, and he celebrated the milestone with his fans at a special event in Mumbai. In September this year, Shah Rukh received the National Award for Best Actor, marking his first win in this prestigious category. He won it for his performance in Atlee's Jawan. It marked Shah Rukh’s first-ever National Award.

The makers of his upcoming film King unveiled its much-awaited first look on his birthday. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is helmed by director Siddharth Anand and is slated for a 2026 release. The action-packed ensemble also features Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.