Quote of the day by Vidya Balan: ‘It took me years to realise that my body is not my enemy'

Vidya Balan is celebrated not only for redefining female-led storytelling in Hindi cinema but also for challenging unrealistic beauty standards. Over the years, she has spoken candidly about the pressures women face to look a certain way and the importance of accepting oneself.

Vidya Balan highlights self-love and acceptance as vital for personal growth. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a 2020 interview with Vogue India, Vidya reflected on her relationship with her body and said, "There was a time when I hated my body and wanted to change it because I thought only then would I be worthy of love and acceptance. It took me years to realise that my body is not my enemy. Today, I choose to celebrate it instead of constantly trying to change it." (Also read: Quote of the day by Anil Kapoor: ‘There are hurdles, there are handicaps, hardships you have to face in life…' )

What Vidya Balan's quote means

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At its core, Vidya Balan's words are about self-love, healing and letting go of unrealistic beauty standards. The quote reflects how easily people can tie their self-worth to their appearance, believing they need to look a certain way to deserve love, acceptance or success. Her journey reminds us that true confidence doesn't come from changing our bodies—it comes from changing the way we see ourselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At its core, Vidya Balan's words are about self-love, healing and letting go of unrealistic beauty standards. The quote reflects how easily people can tie their self-worth to their appearance, believing they need to look a certain way to deserve love, acceptance or success. Her journey reminds us that true confidence doesn't come from changing our bodies—it comes from changing the way we see ourselves. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her message also highlights that self-acceptance is a process rather than a destination. Learning to appreciate your body, despite imperfections or societal expectations, can be one of the most empowering forms of personal growth.

Why Vidya Balan's quote still resonates today

In an era dominated by filtered images, social media comparisons and unrealistic beauty ideals, Vidya's words continue to strike a chord with people across generations. They encourage us to shift the focus from chasing perfection to practising self-compassion.

Whether you're struggling with body image, recovering from criticism or simply learning to be kinder to yourself, her quote serves as a reminder that your worth isn't defined by your size, shape or appearance. The most important relationship you'll ever have is the one you have with yourself.

About Vidya Balan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born on January 1, 1979, Vidya Balan is an acclaimed Indian actor celebrated for transforming the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema through powerful female-led films. Over the course of her career, she has received numerous accolades, including a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. In recognition of her contribution to Indian cinema, she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2014. In 2021, she was also invited to join the Actors Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.