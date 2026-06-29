Quote of the day by Anil Kapoor: ‘There are hurdles, there are handicaps, hardships you have to face in life…'
From decades of stardom to global acclaim, Anil Kapoor believes every hardship is worth facing if you never lose hope for a better future.
From reinventing himself across four decades in Indian cinema to embracing new challenges with unwavering enthusiasm, Anil Kapoor has become a symbol of perseverance and longevity. His journey is proof that success is rarely a straight path.
In an interview with The Guardian, Kapoor reflected on the challenges life throws at everyone and said, "There are hurdles, there are handicaps, hardships you have to face in life, but you hope for a great future." (Also read: Quote of the day by PV Narasimha Rao: ‘I think the most sacred right of man is to be happy’ )
What Anil Kapoor's quote means
At its heart, the quote is about resilience, optimism, and the power of hope. Challenges may slow us down, but they don't have to define our future. Anil Kapoor suggests that while hardships are beyond our control, our response to them is not. Choosing to remain hopeful, even during difficult times, is what gives us the courage to keep moving forward.
His message also reminds us that success rarely comes without setbacks. Every obstacle can become a lesson, every failure an opportunity to grow, and every difficult phase a stepping stone toward something greater.
Why Anil Kapoor's quote still resonates today
In today's fast-paced world, where success is often measured through achievements, promotions, or social media milestones, Kapoor's reflection offers a timely reminder that perseverance matters just as much as accomplishment. It encourages us to accept setbacks as a natural part of life rather than viewing them as the end of the road.
Whether you're working toward a career goal, recovering from a personal disappointment, or navigating an uncertain phase of life, his words inspire patience and resilience. They remind us that hope is not passive optimism—it is the determination to keep believing in a brighter future despite the challenges of the present.
About Anil Kapoor
Born on December 24, 1956, Anil Kapoor is one of India's most celebrated actors, with a career that has flourished for over four decades. Primarily known for his work in Hindi cinema, he has also ventured into television, international films, and film production. Having starred in more than 100 films, Kapoor's contribution to Indian cinema has been recognised with numerous honours, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More