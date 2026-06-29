Quote of the day by Anil Kapoor: ‘There are hurdles, there are handicaps, hardships you have to face in life…'

From reinventing himself across four decades in Indian cinema to embracing new challenges with unwavering enthusiasm, Anil Kapoor has become a symbol of perseverance and longevity. His journey is proof that success is rarely a straight path. Anil Kapoor reflects on resilience and the lessons of setbacks. (Instagram)

In an interview with The Guardian, Kapoor reflected on the challenges life throws at everyone and said, "There are hurdles, there are handicaps, hardships you have to face in life, but you hope for a great future." (Also read: Quote of the day by PV Narasimha Rao: ‘I think the most sacred right of man is to be happy’ )

What Anil Kapoor's quote means At its heart, the quote is about resilience, optimism, and the power of hope. Challenges may slow us down, but they don't have to define our future. Anil Kapoor suggests that while hardships are beyond our control, our response to them is not. Choosing to remain hopeful, even during difficult times, is what gives us the courage to keep moving forward.

His message also reminds us that success rarely comes without setbacks. Every obstacle can become a lesson, every failure an opportunity to grow, and every difficult phase a stepping stone toward something greater.