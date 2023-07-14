Stretching the bandwidth: How radio waves have changed our world

Radio waves are part of the electromagnetic spectrum; they’re the ones with the longest wavelength. As they move about in the air around us, they carry information about a multitude of things. PREMIUM American physicist Karl Jansky with the large antenna system he built in 1932, that was the first to detect cosmic radio waves. (National Radio Astronomy Observatory / AUI / NSF)

Receivers in radio sets pick up radio waves bearing songs, news and conversations transmitted by radio stations miles away, translating the electromagnetic energy into sound that greets us in our home or cars. Radio telescopes tap into electromagnetic waves carrying information from light years away. Radio waves are now helping sleep scientists measure how well a subject is resting.

Take a look at ways in which these waves have changed how we engage with our world, and how new technology is changing the world of radio broadcasts too.

Galaxy quest

It could be the length of an average water bottle or the diameter of the planet — every radio wave can tell us something about the universe. They have helped answer questions such as: What is that star made of? Is that a black hole at the centre of a distant galaxy? What kind of mood is the Sun in, and how is that likely to affect our week?

Each astronomical object has a unique magnetic field determined by its composition and the way it interacts with objects around it. This information can be read in the electromagnetic waves that the objects emit, and of course the way those waves change over time. This field of study is called radio astronomy, and is less than a century old.

It was born in 1932, when American physicist Karl Jansky of the Bell Telephone Lab in New Jersey was investigating disruptions to transatlantic telephone communication. The disruptions were being caused by radio waves, perhaps from a storm.

To help him in his investigation, he developed a large directional antenna system that could be rotated on four car tyres that was nicknamed Jansky’s Merry-Go-Round. As he tuned and rotated this antenna over months, he detected storms, yes. But also, a very distant hiss. The hiss was strongest when the antenna was pointed in the direction of the centre of the Milky Way.

That was the scientific world’s first clue that distant astronomical bodies could be “heard” as they moved about. Today, giant radio telescopes with massive antennae — such as the FAST or Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope in China, and India’s Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in Pune — are used to read the sky.