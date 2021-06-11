Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rajasthan CM announces financial assistance of 5000/- to artists in state
india news

Rajasthan CM announces financial assistance of 5000/- to artists in state

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced financial assistance of ₹5000/- each to around 2000 artists in the state, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announces financial assistance of 5000/- to artists in the state, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.(PTI photo)

In a tweet, in Hindi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "It has been decided to provide one-time assistance of 5,000 to the artists in the state who are facing financial problems due to the unforeseen circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 epidemic. With this decision, about 2,000 artists who are financially weak and needy will get relief."

The Rajasthan government on June 7 announced certain relaxations to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the state until further orders following a dip in the number of infections and the positivity rate.

Though the 'week-end curfew' will remain in force from Friday evening to Monday morning, the shops and commercial establishments will be allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The government and private offices will also function till 4 pm every day with the presence of 50 per cent staff.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan logged 1792 fresh cases, 2282 discharges and 30 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in rajasthan cm ashok gehlot artists covid-19 pandemic
TRENDING NEWS

People can’t get enough of this elephant’s stylish walk. Watch viral video

Who crossed the greased pole in the fastest time? Record making video shows

The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP