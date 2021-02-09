Rajasthan Governor emphasises on preserving folk art and culture

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday called for working towards realising the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by preserving the cultural heritage.

Addressing a meeting of the governing body and executive body of West Zone Cultural Centre as its chairman, Mishra said art and cultural disciplines go beyond geographical boundaries and there is a need to provide a favourable platform so that they can be preserved for future generations.

He said there is a need to work more actively to preserve tribal art.

The governor suggested the West Zone Cultural Centre to work in a phased manner to connect the youth and children with culture and increase their participation in cultural activities.

He also suggested connecting sponsors in organising its programs and activities to make the centre financially self-sufficient.

Art and Culture Minister of Rajasthan BD Kalla, West Zone Cultural Centre Director Kiran Soni Gupta and Goa's Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, among others attended the meeting through video conference.

