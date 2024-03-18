 Rare Cinematic Heritage: India's only Pre-release 12-sheeter film poster on display in New Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rare Cinematic Heritage: India's only Pre-release 12-sheeter film poster on display in New Delhi

PTI |
Mar 18, 2024 11:46 AM IST

Rare Cinematic Heritage: India's only Pre-release 12-sheeter film poster on display in New Delhi

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

HT Image
HT Image

Oscars 2024: Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Rare Cinematic Heritage: India's only Pre-release 12-sheeter film poster on display in New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On