Read: How to grow tabletop mushrooms, via a recipe from Ikea’s Space10 lab

What does the future of food look like? In a world threatened by frequent droughts, floods, crop failure, loss of biodiversity, and lack of food security, what should we eat? And more importantly, how should we eat? These are questions that simmered in chef Simon Perez's mind as he experimented at Copenhagen-based design, research and innovation company Space10's food lab. PREMIUM Tabletop mushrooms grown by the lab. (Kasper Kristoffersen)

The result is Future Food Today, a “future-proof” cookbook developed with Perez, and creative studio Barkas in 2019.

The book swaps unsustainable sources of protein such as red meat for nutrient-rich microalgae, insects, food waste and other low-impact ingredients. A winner of the Gourmand World Cookbook Award in the Most Innovative Cookbook category, the title offers about 20 recipes for dishes such as a seaweed-based salad with crispy rye crumble, spirulina powder and rice chips; a mole fish taco, made with fillets of perch (that can be fished out of a home-bred aquaponic system), with a mole from crushed pea sprouts and a salsa verde; a bug burger made of mealworms, parsnip, beetroot, mushroom and potato; and Swedish meatballs, made with root vegetables and legumes.